Washington Wizards vs. New York Knicks Betting Odds, Analysis, NBA Pick

The New York Knicks (19-24) will try to build on a big road win over the Boston Celtics when they host the Washington Wizards (22-19) on Thursday as small home underdogs.

Despite playing without Kristaps Porzingis (Achilles), the Knicks rolled to a 117-106 victory at Boston on Wednesday behind a team-high 30 points from Derrick Rose.

Point spread: The Wizards opened as 2.5-point favorites; the total is at 219, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark. (Line updates and matchup report)

Why the Wizards can cover the spread

The Wizards are riding a three-game winning streak both overall and versus New York, losing just once in the series dating back to the 2013-14 season. Washington has also covered the spread in the past three meetings along with eight of the last 11, including a 119-112 win as a five-point home favorite on November 17 in the only game between the teams so far this season. The Wizards beat the Memphis Grizzlies 104-101 on Wednesday for their 13th straight home win.

Why the Knicks can cover the spread

Without Porzingis in the lineup, New York needed an offensive boost and got it from Rose, who also totaled 10 rebounds and five assists against the Celtics. Porzingis is scheduled for an MRI on Thursday, so he is listed as doubtful and expected to miss his fifth game in a row. Carmelo Anthony is coming off a 13-point performance and should also be motivated to bounce back with a much better performance at home.

Smart pick

Both teams will be playing on back-to-back nights, and neither of them has done well in this situation lately. Washington has lost five consecutive games when playing the second game of a back-to-back, going 1-4 against the spread, with the over cashing each time. Meanwhile, New York has dropped eight of nine under the same scenario, with the over cashing in seven of eight.

Each of them will likely have tired legs from playing the night before, so take the over to cash again in a high-scoring affair.

Betting trends

Washington is 13-5 ATS in its last 18 games.

The total has gone under in four of Washington's last six games.

New York is 13-5 ATS in its last 18 games at home.

