Masters Snooker 2017 Results: Updated Draw and Schedule After Thursday's Scores

Reigning Masters snooker champion Ronnie O’Sullivan continued the defence of his crown in impressive style on Thursday, as he moved into the semi-finals with a 6-3 win over Neil Robertson.

For much of the match there was little between the duo, with both blending moments of brilliance with lapses in concentration. But eventually, O’Sullivan, a six-time winner of this event, upped the ante to secure his position in the last four, winning three legs in succession with the scores deadlocked at 3-3.

Later in the day, the second semi-finalist will be confirmed, as Scottish Open champion Marco Fu faces Players Championship winner Mark Allen.

Here are the latest scores from Alexandra Palace and a closer look at some more intriguing action from one of snooker’s Triple Crown competitions.

Masters 2017: Quarter-Final Results and Schedule Thursday, Jan 19 (1) Ronnie O'Sullivan 6-3 (8) Neil Robertson (14) Marco Fu vs. (10) Mark Allen Friday, Jan 20 (9) Joe Perry vs. (6) Ding Junhui (11) Barry Hawkins vs. (2) Mark Selby BBC Sport

Ronnie O’Sullivan vs. Neil Robertson

Dan Mullan/Getty Images

Of all the quarter-finals to be played over the next couple of days, the clash between O’Sullivan and Robertson was undoubtedly the most hotly anticipated.

Robertson set the tone for the contest with a classy 74 break in the opening leg, allowing the 2010 world champion to snaffle an early lead. O’Sullivan was able to respond immediately, though, with a run of 63 allowing him to restore parity.

After a strategic safety battle, it was eventually O’Sullivan who took the lead in a tight third frame. Another edgy frame was then lit up by this brilliant shot from Robertson, who levelled at 2-2, per World Snooker:

Positional shots don't get much better than this! 👌 #DafabetMasters pic.twitter.com/oEak335Hyi — World Snooker (@WorldSnooker1) January 19, 2017

O’Sullivan looked to be struggling for rhythm, and the Australian kept the pressure on his opponent with breaks of 59 and 62 to move ahead once again.

The five-time world champion showed all his class in the sixth frame, though, constructing an excellent clearance of 55 to move level and then back ahead again in the very next leg.

Dan Mullan/Getty Images Robertson was unable to shake off O'Sullivan.

As we can see here, somewhat ominously for Robertson, O’Sullivan looked to be slowly finding his groove in the game again:

Not many other players can nail it like @ronnieo147! 👌 And that canon, though! #DafabetMasters pic.twitter.com/VpqlhpKFVZ — World Snooker (@WorldSnooker1) January 19, 2017

Tension seemed to be setting in in what was a scrappy eighth frame. First the Rocket missed a great chance when in among the balls, allowing Robertson an opportunity of his own to build a frame-winning break.

However, the Australian never looked completely comfortable, and a missed long red allowed O’Sullivan back in. From there, with the help of a remarkable fluke, the six-time Masters winner moved two frames clear for the first time and one away from yet another semi-final.

The final frame was the most fractured of the lot. Both players were given warnings after consecutive outright misses—a third in a row would have resulted in the loss of the frame—before Robertson found himself in that position for a second time.

He played a rash shot as a result, potting the black inadvertently and allowing O’Sullivan in to wrap up the contest.

