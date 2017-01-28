DIY vs. Authors of Pain: NXT TakeOver San Antonio Winner and Reaction

Photo credit: WWE.com.

The Authors of Pain continued their dominance over the NXT tag team division Saturday at NXT TakeOver: San Antonio by beating DIY to win the NXT Tag Team Championships.

NXT showed the duo grabbing the win:

After months of pursuing the titles, Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa finally ascended to the top of NXT's tag team division when they defeated The Revival in an epic 2-out-of-3 Falls match at NXT TakeOver: Toronto.

On that same night, The Authors of Pain cemented their status as one of NXT's top duos as well by beating TM-61 in the finals of the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic.

Following their title victory, Gargano and Ciampa had another hurdle to overcome since The Revival were granted a championship rematch.

DIY prevailed in that bout, but the celebration didn't last long due to an attack at the hands of The Authors of Pain immediately after the contest, as seen in this tweet courtesy of WWE NXT:

The Authors of Pain's manager, Paul Ellering, has spoken often about the bigger picture and writing the next chapter since unleashing Akam and Rezar on the NXT roster.

After targeting DIY, Ellering made it clear that capturing the NXT Tag Team Championships was the next step in his grand plan:

Ellering is a WWE Hall of Famer dating back to his time as manager of the Legion of Doom, and he brought The Authors of Pain to NXT in an attempt to replicate that success.

While his new team has a long way to go before reaching the achievements of Hawk and Animal, they are physically imposing figures who haven't needed much time to put the entire NXT tag team division on notice.

Saturday's match wasn't the first meeting between The Authors of Pain and DIY, as they previously faced each other in a Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic match won by The Authors of Pain due to interference from Ellering.

The stakes were even higher at NXT TakeOver: San Antonio, and The Authors of Pain rose to the occasion as significant favorites.

Due to a lack of depth in the NXT tag division currently with The Revival potentially inching toward a call-up to the main roster and TM-61 member Shane Thorne reportedly dealing with a knee injury, DIY and The Authors of Pain may be nowhere near finished with each other.

If that is the case, then the David versus Goliath dynamic between the two teams should continue to be among the most entertaining parts of NXT programming moving forward, just as it was Saturday.

