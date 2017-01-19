Manchester United Transfer News: Luke Shaw Agent 'Angry' at Latest Exit Rumours

Luke Shaw's agent Jonathan Barnett has said the left-back is happy at Manchester United and has criticised reports indicating his client will be sold in the summer.

According to Barnett, though Shaw has not made a Premier League appearance for Jose Mourinho's United since October, he remains committed to the club, per International Business Times UK's Naveen Ullal: "I am angry with these reports suggesting Luke Shaw will leave Manchester United in the summer. I am angry at the irresponsible journalism. Luke Shaw is happy at Manchester United and also, Manchester United are happy with him."

Shaw's agent was responding to rumours suggesting the 21-year-old defender was "almost certain" to leave United at the end of the season as Mourinho has become frustrated by his progress, per Miguel Delaney in The Independent.

The Portuguese manager used the Englishman regularly in the starting left-back position at the beginning of 2016-17, but he has recently preferred the likes of Matteo Darmian and Daley Blind in the role.

Shaw signed for United from Southampton for £27 million in 2014, but he missed the majority of last season due to a broken leg.

He was also replaced with an injury in his most recent appearance—an EFL Cup clash with against West Ham United in November—but is now available for selection.

Per BBC Sport's Simon Stone, he is likely to be involved in United's upcoming cup games, against Hull City in the EFL Cup on Jan. 26 and Wigan Athletic in the FA Cup Jan. 29:

Expecting @LukeShaw23 to be involved against either Hull or Wigan. He needs to start playing. — Simon Stone (@sistoney67) January 19, 2017

The England international needs to prove to Mourinho that he is worthy of a starting Premier League place again, and he should get opportunities to do so in the coming weeks.

Shaw is hugely talented both defensively and going forward and was one of the most exciting players in former manager Louis van Gaal's side at the beginning of last term before he broke his leg.

Injury has undoubtedly stunted his progress, but he is still a very young player and, according to his agent, is eager to remain at United and fight for a place.