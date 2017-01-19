Barcelona Transfer News: Lionel Messi 'Satisfaction' at Contract, Latest Rumours

Barcelona fans may soon be able to breathe a sigh of relief following reports talisman Lionel Messi greeted the club's impending contract offer with "huge satisfaction" amid suggestions he could leave the Camp Nou.

According to Lluis Mascaro of Spanish newspaper Sport, Messi is "very excited" about the new offer, which is expected to come in before the end of January and will reportedly make him the highest-paid player in the world.

Not only that, but Mascaro wrote the new deal will keep the Argentinian ace tied to the Blaugrana "until the end of his sporting career," although there's no mention of a specific expiration date.

These latest reports come after Messi's father, Jorge, spoke to Cadena Ser and reassured the club's fans his son had no plans to move elsewhere in the immediate future:

No need for Barcelona fans to worry, says Leo Messi’s father and agent pic.twitter.com/A2RiVH8LbJ — Bleacher Report UK (@br_uk) January 19, 2017

What will come as a particularly pleasing development for fans, however, is Messi's desire to see the the club succeed before any financial benefits of a new deal.

Mascaro wrote Messi values "being happy and winning titles above any economic offer," although Yahoo's Andrew Gaffney recently highlighted there may not be reason to celebrate just yet as contrasting reports emerge:

Spanish paper review: One paper says no plans to offer Messi a new deal yet, another say an offer is imminent. N’Zonzi & Van Gaal bits too. https://t.co/tPuRdIuMDu — Andrew Gaffney (@GaffneyVLC) January 18, 2017

Messi's current contract is scheduled to expire in the summer of 2018, meaning the 29-year-old has less than 18 months remaining on his deal, during which time the Camp Nou is bound to only become more frantic over their star's future.

The uncertainty surrounding the forward's future has even gained such attention that Coach magazine recently came under fire for publishing "untrue" quotes from an alleged interview with the player, as explained by Spanish daily AS.

Barca are attempting to preserve the efficacy of their devastating MSN trio and are already two-thirds of the way to that goal after Luis Suarez and Neymar penned contract extensions last year, per MailOnline's Sam Morshead.

What's more, Barcelona have worked to ensure the attacking trio's bloodlines remain in Catalonia even after Messi, Neymar and Suarez hang up their boots, per Squawka:

FCB Escola, Barcelona's academy, now includes:



Neymar's son

Lionel Messi's son

Gerard Pique's son

Luis Suarez's son



The cycle continues. pic.twitter.com/THIesfgW3Y — Squawka News (@SquawkaNews) January 14, 2017

One thing for certain amid all the speculation is Barca will have to shell out an astronomical sum to make Messi the best-paid player in the world, with Shanghai Shenhua striker Carlos Tevez the owner of that title on £615,000 per week, per the Telegraph.

For now, securing the services of Messi Sr. will have to suffice, and after a period of uncertainty, the club will be pleased to hear reports of the South American's improved disposition toward penning new terms.