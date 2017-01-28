Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Bobby Roode: NXT TakeOver San Antonio Winner and Reaction

Photo credit: WWE.com.

Bobby Roode defeated Shinsuke Nakamura Saturday night at NXT TakeOver: San Antonio to become the new NXT champion.

The WWE showed Roode basking in his victory:

After losing the NXT title to Samoa Joe at NXT TakeOver: Toronto, The King of Strong Style recaptured it at a live event in Osaka, Japan, which set the stage for his next rivalry.

NXT general manager William Regal set up a series of matches to determine a new No. 1 contender culminating in a Fatal 4-Way match won by Roode.

The Glorious Superstar was on a roll leading up to his seizing of the No. 1 contendership, as he prevailed in feuds with Andrade "Cien" Almas and Tye Dillinger to emerge as NXT's top heel and the biggest threat to Nakamura's reign.

While Nakamura is a more dangerous competitor in the ring, Roode did everything possible to gain a mental edge during the build toward TakeOver.

That included having NXT announcer Tom Phillips hand Nakamura a ticket stub from last year's NXT TakeOver: Dallas.

It was at that show that Nakamura made his WWE debut by defeating Sami Zayn in a classic match, while Roode observed from the crowd.

The Canadian veteran also attempted to get under Nakamura's skin by disrespecting him during their contract signing, as evidenced by this tweet courtesy of WWE NXT:

He even went so far as to question the trendiness of the former IWGP Heavyweight champion:

Few have managed to truly get under Nakamura's skin over the course of his career, but Roode is a master manipulator who undoubtedly fired his opponent up.

There was plenty of focus on the war of words between Roode and Nakamura prior to their encounter, but they also delivered from an in-ring perspective by putting on an entertaining match that deserved the show's main event slot.

The underlying story entering every big NXT match relates to potential call-ups to the main roster for those involved.

Both Nakamura and Roode are very much ready for prime time, but they are also key to NXT's development due to their experience and name recognition.

By virtue of Roode's victory, it seems likely that their feud will continue and remain as the brand's top storyline moving forward.

The eventual loser of the feud may be in line for a call-up immediately upon its conclusion, but NXT is in need of linchpins who can teach and lead the younger talent, and there are few better competitors to do that than Nakamura and Roode.

