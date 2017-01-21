Premier League Fixtures: Live Stream, TV Schedule and Week 22 EPL Predictions

Julian Finney/Getty Images

The pressure will be on Pep Guardiola and his Manchester City players on Saturday as they seek to bounce back from their embarrassment at the hands of Everton last weekend when they face a red-hot Tottenham Hotspur team at the Etihad Stadium.

It's a game that will offer Tottenham a big chance to show they're capable of mounting a title challenge in the second half of the season; a win for them at City would see Spurs temporarily move to within four points of leaders Chelsea, who face Hull City on Sunday.

Elsewhere, Liverpool host Swansea City in the first game of the weekend, while Arsenal take on Burnley at the Emirates Stadium.

Here's a look at the week's fixtures in full, where you can catch the clashes on TV and via a stream, plus a more detailed rundown of two of the standout matches.

Premier League 2016/17: Week 22 Fixtures Date Time Fixture Prediction Saturday, January 21 12:30 p.m. Liverpool vs. Swansea City** 3-0 Saturday, January 21 3 p.m. Middlesbrough vs. West Ham 1-1 Saturday, January 21 3 p.m. Bournemouth vs. Watford 2-1 Saturday, January 21 3 p.m. Crystal Palace vs. Everton 1-2 Saturday, January 21 3 p.m. Stoke vs. Manchester United 1-2 Saturday, January 21 3 p.m. West Brom vs. Sunderland 2-0 Saturday, January 21 5:30 p.m. Manchester City vs. Tottenham** 1-2 Sunday, January 22 12 p.m. Southampton vs. Leicester City* 1-1 Sunday, January 22 2:15 p.m. Arsenal vs. Burnley* 3-0 Sunday, January 22 4:30 p.m. Chelsea vs. Hull City* 2-0 WhoScored.com

All matches can be viewed via NBC Sports and the NBC Sports App (U.S.)

*Matches can be viewed on Sky Sports and via Sky Go (U.K.)

**Match can be viewed on BT Sport and via the BT Sport website (U.K.)

Manchester City vs. Tottenham

After a suffering a 4-0 defeat in their last outing at Everton, things don't get any easier for City, who welcome the Premier League's in-form side in Spurs.

Indeed, as we can see here, courtesy of Ben McAleer of WhoScored, there isn't a team in European football's top five leagues who are on a better run than Mauricio Pochettino's men:

For City, this will be a huge test. Against Everton, their ageing XI was shown up by their more energetic and physical opponents; those are traits that have been the bedrock behind Tottenham's improvement under their manager.

Guardiola needs to find a different formula if his team are going to take three points here. Not only does the centre-back pairing of John Stones and Nicolas Otamendi need to improve, ahead of them more protection is needed from Yaya Toure, Pablo Zabaleta or whoever the manager will seek to utilise in the position.

Guardiola has some big decisions to make for the Tottenham game. Michael Regan/Getty Images

There are big problems in goal for City, too, with Claudio Bravo really struggling to assert himself at the base of the team, per Sky Football:

With Harry Kane and Dele Alli lining up for the opposition, you sense Bravo will have plenty to do. Spurs were magnificent in their 4-0 win over West Bromwich Albion, and while they will be without injured defender Jan Vertonghen, their quality, work rate and superior defensive cohesion will see them to a vital three points.

Prediction: Manchester City 1-2 Tottenham

Chelsea vs. Hull City

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Given Diego Costa was absent for their trip to Leicester City last weekend, a 3-0 win represented another big step for the Blues on their way to a possible Premier League triumph.

Although Costa's power, aggression and potency in front of goal this term has been key to the success of Antonio Conte's side, the attacking trio of Eden Hazard, Pedro and Willian left the champions' defensive setup dazzled.

After a difficult first season at Stamford Bridge, Pedro, in particular, has found his form this term, per Squawka Football:

A couple of weeks ago, this contest may have been considered a routine one for Chelsea. But Hull's team look to have been enlivened by the appointment of new manager Marco Silva.

Silva has impressed since taking the Hull job. Nigel Roddis/Getty Images

In their last outing, the Tigers recovered from going a goal down to beat Bournemouth 3-1. That was after they turned in a strong performance at Manchester United in the EFL Cup semi-final before eventually losing 2-0.

Sports journalist Liam Canning has been impressed with Silva's start to life with the Tigers, especially compared to the efforts of more experienced Premier League bosses:

It will be interesting to see how Hull approach this one. They head into the weekend level with Crystal Palace, and a positive result could see them move out of the relegation zone. Subsequently, they could view this one as a free swing.

If Chelsea are going to win the Premier League title this season, they must take three points from this fixture. The Blues won't have things their own way here, although eventually their superior class will see them over the line.

Prediction: Chelsea 2-0 Hull City