Inside the Window: Man United's Next Superstar and Odion Ighalo's Dilemma

Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse the slideshow

Memphis Depay is packing his bags, as a transfer worth up to £21.6 million from Manchester United to Olympique Lyonnais is being completed.

It comes days after Morgan Schneiderlin also left Old Trafford, moving to Everton.

United boss Jose Mourinho will consider both exits as good business, and we are waiting to see which other big-money deals will go through before deadline day.

Inside the Window is the B/R column that goes behind the curtain to reveal exactly what is shaping up in the world's biggest leagues.

Here we look inside the Theatre of Dreams to discuss Antoine Griezmann's proposed switch from Atletico Madrid while also exploring deals involving Odion Ighalo, Carl Jenkinson and Lamine Kone.