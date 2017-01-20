4 Stars Who Real Madrid Should Pick from as Their Next Galactico Signing

The first two names on our list depend on one thing entirely: how will Cristiano Ronaldo be used in the coming seasons? The Portuguese wide forward has been used more and more often in central roles, for club and country, notably netting a hat-trick against Atletico Madrid from a lone centre-forward role and recently playing in a two-man attack in Zidane's altered 3-5-2 against Sevilla.

Assuming Ronaldo does move centrally on a (perhaps semi-)permanent basis, the next question is whether is he used as the deeper, roving option who can take possession, play in the midfielders and wide men and then run into the box from the second line, or be the leading target, the runner off the defence, the true No. 9.

If it's the latter, the biggest and best target Real Madrid could go for is undoubtedly Paulo Dybala of Juventus.

An Argentinian forward with an incredible perception of how to use space and attack defences in a wide variety of ways, Dybala really does look the complete package as a second striker: a more than competent dribbler, a playmaker, capable of strikes from range and getting into the box as a late runner.

Real Madrid already missed out on the Galactico signing of Paul Pogba from Juventus, while their former striker Gonzalo Higuain has become Juve's own Galactico striker. Real dare not miss out on Dybala when he moves next.