4 Stars Who Real Madrid Should Pick from as Their Next Galactico Signing

Real Madrid have moved away from the true Galactico era of yesteryear in recent seasons, signing only Alvaro Morata this season and spreading their investment across the squad previously—but they are still always linked with huge names for huge sums.
And, inevitably, they will invest in a new Galactico soon enough, if only because there is a limited pool of players who can genuinely make Zinedine Zidane's team better, rather than as part of a structured transfer philosophy of signing big names, irrespective of need.
There are a handful who might take the team forward in the next year or so and be worthwhile additions over the longer term—a blend of Galactico signing, but with a realistic eye on the next few years too—and here we run the rule over the four that Florentino Perez et al should be considering picking from when making the next big signing for Los Blancos.