B/R Experts: Big-Game Predictions for January 28-29

Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

What has happened to Liverpool? Their performance levels have dwindled, confidence has drained and manager Jurgen Klopp now faces his biggest test to date.

For the first time under him they are in a prolonged downturn of form, and there could be no complaints over the two-legged EFL Cup semi-final defeat to Southampton.

Now we wait to see if things can get even worse.

Liverpool have one win from seven matches and simply have to get back to winning ways against the Championship's 18th-placed club.

Wolverhampton Wanderers will use a recent result to raise optimism for a famous win. They knocked out Stoke City in the last round of the FA Cup thanks to a 2-0 win at the bet365 Stadium, as goalkeeper Carl Ikeme produced a wonderful string of saves to frustrate the Premier League side.

Prediction: 2-1

First Goalscorer: Roberto Firmino