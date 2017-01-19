Liverpool Transfer News: Mamadou Sakho, Southampton Loan Rejected, Top Rumours

Liverpool have reportedly rejected a bid from Southampton to sign exiled centre-back Mamadou Sakho on loan.

According to Sky Sports News HQ's Kaveh Solhekol, the Reds are only open to letting the Frenchman leave in a permanent deal and value him at around £20 million:

Sakho has not played for Liverpool since last April, and he appears to have no future at Anfield, but the Reds are still eager to make some money on him, per Neil Jones in the Liverpool Echo.

A brief ban for an anti-doping violation and falling out with manager Jurgen Klopp have left Sakho, 26, consigned to the fringes of the Liverpool squad since the end of 2015-16, per Timothy Abraham in The Independent.

However, he has proved himself in the past to be a competent centre-back and should be reaching the peak of his career.

The France international could demand a starting spot with a number of Premier League clubs, and it is no surprise that relegation-battling Swansea City and Crystal Palace are also interested in him, as well as Sevilla, per Jones.

Saints' interest also makes sense, as their captain, Jose Fonte, is nearing a departure from the club, potentially to West Ham United, per Ben Fisher in the Guardian.

Virgil van Dijk, an almost ever-present force in the middle of Southampton's defence this season, is also said to be interesting a number of top clubs, per Sam Wallace in the Telegraph.

Sakho's Liverpool contract runs until 2020, so it is unsurprising the Reds are looking to get a decent fee for him.

However, it is clear they want rid of him. This could play to Saints and other suitors' advantage, as Liverpool may be inclined to accept a lower bid if it means getting Sakho off the books.

The player will surely be pushing hard to leave Anfield, as he has the quality to be playing regularly elsewhere.