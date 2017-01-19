Ranking the Top 5 Youngsters Chelsea Let Go Too Soon

This week has seen Patrick Bamford depart Chelsea. It's not on loan this time, however, with the striker joining Middlesbrough in a permanent deal worth £5.5 million, according to BBC Sport.

Highly rated youngster Dominic Solanke is another striker who could be on the move, with the Telegraph reporting he will leave the Blues on a free transfer this summer, as he is unable to agree on a new contract with Chelsea's powerbrokers.

For fans hoping to see more young talent given a chance at Stamford Bridge, losing two of their most promising players will come as a blow. It's not an uncommon occurrence for Chelsea to allow top talent to leave at a young age, though.

Indeed, it happens across the board with all elite clubs who struggle to find a balance between youth and experience in their pursuit of success.

Chelsea have seen their fair share of talented players leave down the years, with Bamford and—potentially—Solanke just adding to a growing list.

But who are the stars Chelsea have let go too soon in the Premier League era? Who could have stayed in west London and achieved their potential? Who departed Chelsea to become massive stars?

Join Bleacher Report as we take a look at our top five.