Former MMA Fighter Brett Rogers Charged with Criminal Sexual Conduct

Former Strikeforce and Bellator heavyweight Brett Rogers has been charged with two counts of fifth-degree criminal sexual conduct and one count of interfering with someone's privacy.

Sarah Horner of the Pioneer Press cited official court documents to report that Rogers—said to be homeless—was charged with all three incidents in St. Paul, Minnesota.

According to Horner, three men brought complaints against Da Grim, relating to incidents that happened in a bathroom, a library and Ramsey County Jail.

Rogers has also been convicted for violating a no-contact order.

The earliest incident is alleged to have occurred in mid-November, when Rogers is said to have groped an employee at George Latimer Central Library in an elevator. The complainant reportedly smacked Rogers' hand away before the ex-mixed martial artist allegedly exited the elevator without a response.

Rogers is then said to have asked a man if he wanted to engage in sexual activity inside the stall of a St. Paul skyway bathroom on Jan. 4 and allegedly grabbed the second complainant's buttocks after his advances were rejected. Surveillance footage reportedly shows both men entering and exiting the bathroom.

The ex-heavyweight's former cellmate at Ramsey County Jail alleged the third offence, saying he awoke to find Rogers—described by the cellmate as "the biggest and strongest dude in the jail"—fondling him while he was sleeping. However, Rogers denied the allegations and said "his cellmate was lying."

This isn't the first time Rogers has fallen afoul of the law in St. Paul. The 6'5" boxing and Muay Thai specialist was given 60 days in jail after beating his wife, Tiuana Rogers, in June 2011, per Maricella Miranda of the Pioneer Press.

Rogers began a professional fighting career in 2005 and was recruited by Strikeforce in 2009 when he was working at a Sam's Club. The Chicago, Illinois native went on to amass a 20-10-1 record in mixed martial arts, with his most recent fight a knockout defeat of Andrew Hines Jr. for Conflict MMA in December 2015.

The 35-year-old beat current Ultimate Fighting Championship star Andrei Arlovski en route to clinching a 2-0 record in Strikeforce before back-to-back losses against Fedor Emelianenko and Alistair Overeem led to his exit from the promotion.

Rogers was later recruited by Bellator in 2012 and amassed a 1-1 record under the company's banner before moving onto a series of smaller promotions, where he enjoyed mixed success.