Russell Westbrook Comments on Zaza Pachulia's Hard Foul After Loss vs. Warriors

Things got physical between the Oklahoma City Thunder and Golden State Warriors on Wednesday night at Oracle Arena.
During the second quarter of the Thunder's 121-100 loss, Warriors center Zaza Pachulia was whistled for a flagrant foul when he turned an attempt to trap a ball screen into a high-speed collision with Westbrook near midcourt.
As it turns out, Westbrook was not pleased with the way Pachulia knocked him to the floor or the manner in which he stared him down after the initial contact was made.
"I'm going to get his ass back, straight up," Westbrook said after the game, according to Bleacher Report's Kevin Ding. "I don't play that game."
ESPN.com's Royce Young provided video of Westbrook's complete remarks:
Westbrook on the Pachulia incident: "I'm gonna get his ass back for that one." pic.twitter.com/yJDYes2nXn— Royce Young (@royceyoung) January 19, 2017
"I don't know what his point was. I don't know what he was trying to prove," Thunder shooting guard Victor Oladipo said, according to The Oklahoman's Brett Dawson. "But I bet he doesn't do it again."
Westbrook also told reporters after the loss that he and former teammate Kevin Durant are not on speaking terms, per Young, which will add an extra layer of intrigue to the teams' next meeting.
Fortunately, fans won't need to wait long for the next chapter in the Thunder-Warriors saga to unfold.
The two sides are slated to clash on Feb. 11 in a nationally televised game on ABC, when Durant will make his long-awaited return to Chesapeake Energy Arena as the Thunder try to flip the script and nab their first win against the Warriors this season.