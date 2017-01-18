Oklahoma vs. West Virginia: Score, Reaction from 2017 Regular Season

Top 10 teams aren't supposed to lose conference games at home to opponents that are under .500, but the Oklahoma Sooners are a different squad when Jordan Woodard is on the floor.

Woodard and his Sooners stunned No. 7 West Virginia in overtime Wednesday, 89-87. Woodard scored the game-winning basket in the final seconds and finished the contest with 20 points, five assists, four rebounds and four steals.

The Associated Press (h/t ESPN.com) noted 18 of Woodard's 20 points came after halftime in just his second start since he missed four contests with a leg injury.

Oklahoma moved to 8-9 overall and 2-4 in the Big 12, while West Virginia dropped to 15-3 overall and 4-2 in the conference.

Seth Davis of Sports Illustrated and CBS Sports reflected on Oklahoma's start to the season:

Oklahoma could have an interesting tourney resume. Lost four games while Jordan Woodard was out, now back to back Ws over Tex Tech & WVa. — Seth Davis (@SethDavisHoops) January 19, 2017

Woodard didn't do it alone Wednesday. Kameron McGusty tallied 17 points, five rebounds and three made three-pointers, while Jamuni McNeace added 14 points and five boards. Rashard Odomes (13 points) and Kristian Doolittle (12 points and seven rebounds) also scored in double figures.

The Sooners were just 4-of-16 from three-point range but committed only 12 turnovers against West Virginia's famed press defense that forced 29 turnovers in a victory over Baylor earlier in the season.

The Mountaineers didn't boast the same scoring depth, with just three players reaching double figures. Jevon Carter led the way with 23 points and 11 rebounds, although he was a mere 2-of-9 from deep, which underscored West Virginia's outside shooting issues on the evening.

It shot just 7-of-25 from downtown as a team.

Nathan Adrian, who scored 14 points and grabbed seven rebounds, and Elijah Macon, who added 13 points, provided offensive support in the loss.

Neither team built much momentum in the first half as the squads traded mini spurts and the lead. Oklahoma took a 37-34 advantage into intermission and quickly extended it to 40-35 in the second half with an and-1 by Odomes.

However, West Virginia responded with a 6-0 run to regain the lead and appeared to be primed to pull away on its home floor. It pushed the lead to 52-46 before Woodard trimmed the deficit to 52-51.

The Mountaineers finally created breathing room with a 14-0 run that helped them build a 66-51 advantage. Carter's layup capped the spurt, and the game appeared to be over with less than nine minutes remaining.

Still, the Sooners didn't fold, responding with a 9-0 run capped by a McGusty three and gradually climbed back into the game during the final minutes of regulation. Woodard hit a layup with 45 seconds remaining to tie things at 75, but Carter scored on the other end to give the home team the lead again.

Woodard converted an and-1 on the ensuing possession and had a chance to win the game for Oklahoma, but his free throw rimmed out.

West Virginia held the lead for the majority of overtime, but Woodard scored with less than a minute left to give the Sooners a one-point advantage. Carter made one of two free throws to tie the game, and Woodard then converted the game-winner to secure the upset.

What's Next?

Oklahoma will return home to face Iowa State on Saturday before a rivalry showdown with Texas on Monday. The Sooners still have plenty of work to do to get into the NCAA tournament picture, but they will look to build on Wednesday's upset win with a healthy Woodard leading the way.

West Virginia will travel to Kansas State on Saturday before one of the games of the year in the Big 12, Tuesday's matchup against Kansas. The Mountaineers will need to quickly put Wednesday's loss behind them if they hope to challenge for the regular-season conference crown.