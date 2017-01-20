Ranking the Top Norris Trophy Candidates in 2016-17
As we pass the halfway point of the season and reach the All-Star break, it gives fans time to check in on great performances and contenders for each of the major awards. No category this season is more interesting than the defensemen, some of whom are posting career seasons worthy of Norris Trophy consideration.
The technical definition of the requirements to win a Norris Trophy suggests the best all-around player, but in actuality the winner must provide his team substantial offense. A range of skills is required, but many complete defensemen who lack top-end skills are passed over each decade.
Here are the strongest contenders for the Norris Trophy so far in 2016-17. Rankings based on a combination of offensive and defensive numbers, as well as team success.
Note: All advanced statistics via Stats.HockeyAnalysis.com.
5. Erik Karlsson, Ottawa Senators
2016-17 Stats to Date: 43 GP, 7-30-37, plus-five, 26:56 of ice time per game.
Norris Pedigree: Best finish—Erik Karlsson of the Ottawa Senators has twice won the award, in 2012 and 2015.
Why He's Here: Karlsson is a perennial candidate for several reasons. He is an offensive force, and is once again near the top of defensive scoring this year. Karlsson's passing ability and creativity with the puck are breathtaking, so he owns much of the weekly highlights—adding to his appeal.
The big issue for Karlsson this year is in possession. He is below 50 percent with Ottawa, and that is one of the key elements to his overall game. If Karlsson can turn that number around, and the Senators make the playoffs, he will finish high in the voting again this season.
4. Victor Hedman, Tampa Bay Lightning
2016-17 Stats to Date: 44 GP, 7-31-38, plus even, 24:29 of ice time per game.
Norris Pedigree: Best finish—No. 7 in 2015-16.
Why He's Here: Victor Hedman of the Tampa Bay Lightning is enjoying a strong season, despite the struggles of his team. Like all impact defenders, he plays in all situations and delivers quality performances in each discipline. He is strong in possession and the Lightning have a dynamic pairing in Hedman and Anton Stralman.
Two things are working against Hedman this season. The Lightning are struggling in the standings and the second is injury or illness. A recent story from Associated Press—via USA Today—discussed an illness that is keeping Hedman out of action. He has missed several games, and a prolonged period of inactivity will impact his chances at the Norris Trophy.
3. Shea Weber, Montreal Canadiens
2016-17 Stats to Date: 46 GP, 10-18-28, plus 19, 25:46 of ice time per game.
Norris Pedigree: Best finish—Shea Weber of the Montreal Canadiens has finished second in Norris voting twice.
Why He's Here: Weber has a lot of things going for him this season as a potential Norris winner. He is one of the best defensemen in his era to have not won the award—and that matters when predicting who will win this year. He is having a strong year with a new team in Montreal, who showed big improvement over last year.
If Weber can post strong offensive numbers while playing big minutes with the Canadiens, he will earn strong consideration for the Norris Trophy this season.
2. Ryan Suter, Minnesota Wild
2016-17 Stats to Date: 44 GP, 6-20-26, plus 26, 27:11 of ice time per game.
Norris Pedigree: Best finish—Ryan Suter of the Minnesota Wild finished No. 2 in voting in 2012-13.
Why He's Here: Suter is somewhat unique among traditional Norris candidates, in that more than half of his overall value comes from the defensive side. Although he is shy offensively, Suter is a horse on the blue line—reflected in his ranking No. 2 currently in overall time on ice.
Suter has a big advantage in that the Wild are playing very well and having success this season, but he and partner Jared Spurgeon have struggled in possession. If Suter can improve that even-strength number, he will finish high in Norris voting in 2016-17.
1. Brent Burns, San Jose Sharks
2016-17 Stats to Date: 46 GP, 19-28-47, plus 16, 25:00 of ice time per game.
Norris Pedigree: Best finish—third place in 2015-16, behind winner Drew Doughty of the Los Angeles Kings and Erik Karlsson of the Ottawa Senators.
Why He's Here: Brent Burns is having a career season with the San Jose Sharks. He is on pace to score 30 goals, a rare item for a defenseman. Burns is also playing big minutes in all situations and having a major impact on the Sharks' success. Burns leads all San Jose defensemen in even-strength possession and has formed a solid partnership with Paul Martin.
Burns will turn 32 in March, it is unusual for a player to have a prime season at this point in his career. That said, he is on top of his game and currently ranks as a strong favorite to win the Norris Trophy.
