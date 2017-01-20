Ranking the Top Norris Trophy Candidates in 2016-17

1 of 6

As we pass the halfway point of the season and reach the All-Star break, it gives fans time to check in on great performances and contenders for each of the major awards. No category this season is more interesting than the defensemen, some of whom are posting career seasons worthy of Norris Trophy consideration.

The technical definition of the requirements to win a Norris Trophy suggests the best all-around player, but in actuality the winner must provide his team substantial offense. A range of skills is required, but many complete defensemen who lack top-end skills are passed over each decade.

Here are the strongest contenders for the Norris Trophy so far in 2016-17. Rankings based on a combination of offensive and defensive numbers, as well as team success.

Note: All advanced statistics via Stats.HockeyAnalysis.com.