Curt Schilling Argues with Fake Sidney Ponson on Twitter After Hall of Fame Vote

Jeff Bagwell, Ivan Rodriguez and Tim Raines were all inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame on Wednesday, but Curt Schilling missed the cut, per BBWAA.com.

The former pitcher took out some of his frustrations in an argument with an apparently fake Twitter account for former pitcher Sidney Ponson, as Mike Oz of Yahoo Sports captured (warning: NSFW):

Meanwhile in Curt Schilling-ville, he's arguing with a fake Sidney Ponson on Hall of Fame day pic.twitter.com/e7Kc2FYwQ6 — Mike Oz (@mikeoz) January 19, 2017

Players need 75 percent of the votes to be inducted, and Schilling received just 45 percent, per BBWAA.com.

