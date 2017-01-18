Curt Schilling Argues with Fake Sidney Ponson on Twitter After Hall of Fame Vote

Next ARTICLE »
Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse more stories
Curt Schilling Argues with Fake Sidney Ponson on Twitter After Hall of Fame Vote
Cindy Ord/Getty Images
3
Reads
0
Comments

Jeff Bagwell, Ivan Rodriguez and Tim Raines were all inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame on Wednesday, but Curt Schilling missed the cut, per BBWAA.com.

The former pitcher took out some of his frustrations in an argument with an apparently fake Twitter account for former pitcher Sidney Ponson, as Mike Oz of Yahoo Sports captured (warning: NSFW):

Players need 75 percent of the votes to be inducted, and Schilling received just 45 percent, per BBWAA.com.

More to follow.

Follow B/R on Facebook

Team StreamTM

College BB Newsletter

College Basketball

Subscribe Now

By signing up for our newsletter, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy.

Thanks for signing up.