New York Giants' Offseason To-Do List

Jerry Reese should be applauded for importing enough defensive talent to mount a playoff run.

But his work isn't done yet. Another side of the football needs a Giant offseason facelift, and Reese, the Giants general manager, can't stand idly by, particularly in a division like the NFC East.

New York was an 11-game winner this past season, thanks to a stellar defense and in no part to Ben McAdoo's limited offense. To make a return trip to the postseason (and fare better against the Aaron Rodgerses of the world), this team should note the following 10 steps—most of them involve revamping the on-roster offensive talent.