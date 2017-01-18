Perrish Cox to Seahawks: Latest Contract Details, Comments and Reaction

The Seattle Seahawks intend to sign former Tennessee Titans cornerback Perrish Cox to a contract for the 2017 season, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo and SeattlePI.com's Stephen Cohen reported Wednesday.

The Titans cut Cox in November following a shaky first few months to the 2016 season, but he represents possible insurance for the Seahawks after cornerback DeShawn Shead suffered what head coach Pete Carroll called a "really significant" knee injury in Saturday's NFC Divisional Round loss to the Atlanta Falcons, per ESPN.com's Sheil Kapadia.

Cox joined the Titans prior to the 2015 season after standing out with a career-high five interceptions for the San Francisco 49ers in 2014.

However, he wasn't able to replicate that success over the course of 24 appearances in Tennessee.

Cox posted four interceptions and 72 total tackles over the course of his two years with the Titans, and he earned a reputation as one of the league's least trustworthy cover corners throughout 2016.

Cox's struggles were highlighted in Week 11, when he was roasted by the Indianapolis Colts, according to Pro Football Focus' Sam Monson:

Targeted six times, Cox allowed a catch on each occasion, and those passes went for 142 yards (23.7 yards per catch) and a score. Andrew Luck had a perfect passer rating of 158.3 when targeting Cox in the Colts’ win, despite throwing the touchdown right into his hands, only to see Cox let it slip through them and into the waiting arms of his intended receiver, T.Y. Hilton behind him.

Even though quarterbacks from across the NFL picked on Cox all season, the Seahawks needed to make a preliminary move to try to add depth at cornerback.

"There's a couple other guys there on the roster that have looked good and looked competitive, but we're going to have to do a really good job of coaching in the case that DeShawn doesn't make it back ready to go," Carroll said, according to Cohen.

The Seahawks figure to use free agency and the draft to address their depth at cornerback, but with the offensive line already a top priority, taking a flier on Cox at this stage in the game makes sense—especially if his deal doesn't include much in the way of financial guarantees.