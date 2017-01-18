Landon Collins Says Giants DBs Declined Miami Boat Trip Before NFL Playoffs

New York Giants safety Landon Collins said Wednesday that the team's defensive backs declined invitations to join the controversial Miami boat trip that left their wide receivers in hot water.

"We actually were invited. We decided not to go," Collins said Wednesday on SportsCenter. "Just we wanted—there's a receivers group and there is [defensive backs] group—so it was like I'm going to go with my DBs. And we decided to do something different."

Collins declined to say what the Giants defensive backs did instead.

"I can't say out loud," Collins said.

Wide receivers Odell Beckham Jr., Victor Cruz, Sterling Shepard and Roger Lewis drew national headlines when pictures of them partying with Justin Bieber and hanging out with Trey Songz surfaced the Monday before their divisional-round matchup against the Green Bay Packers.

The Giants were not practicing that day, and coach Ben McAdoo said he did not have an issue with the players taking an impromptu trip to Miami. Collins echoed those sentiments.

"We didn't mind it at all. That was our off day," Collins said. "You have every right to do whatever you want on our off day. They decided to do that."

However, fans and media members criticized the trip in the week leading up to the game and were emboldened by the Giants' 38-13 loss. Beckham dropped multiple passes and finished with 28 yards on four receptions. Cruz had 30 yards on three receptions, and Shepard caught four balls for 63 yards.

"There was nothing that could connect seven days ago to today and how we came out and played and executed," Beckham told reporters. "There's just nothing in the world. That's not realistic. I think it did a great job of creating distractions for us, and it's just unfortunate for us. That's just the way this world is."

McAdoo told reporters he thought some of his receivers may have been "pressing" due to the attention.

The controversy ended a season full of highs and lows for Beckham, who has faced near-constant questions about his maturity.

