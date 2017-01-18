FA Cup 2017: 3rd-Round Results, Scores, Schedule After Wednesday's Fixtures

Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse more stories

Liverpool could only edge out Plymouth Argyle in their third-round replay in the FA Cup on Wednesday, winning 1-0 on their travels at Home Park.

Lucas Leiva is the unlikely hero for Jurgen Klopp, as the Reds progress to meet Wolverhampton Wanderers in the next round at Anfield.

In the night's other replay fixtures, there were victories for Newcastle United and Southampton, who defeated Birmingham City and Norwich City, respectively.

Here are Wednesday's results:

FA Cup 2017: Wednesday's Third-Round Results Home Score Away Plymouth 0-1 Liverpool Newcastle 3-1 Birmingham Southampton 1-0 Norwich BBC Sport

Here are the fixtures for the fourth round:

FA Cup 2017: Fourth-Round Fixtures Home vs. Away Tottenham Hotspur vs. Wycombe Wanderers Derby County vs. Leicester City Oxford United vs. Newcastle United Sutton United vs. Leeds United Liverpool vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers Southampton vs. Arsenal Lincoln City vs. Brighton & Hove Albion Chelsea vs. Brentford Manchester United vs. Wigan Athletic Millwall vs. Watford Rochdale vs. Huddersfield Town Burnley vs. Bristol City Blackburn Rovers vs. Blackpool Fulham vs. Hull City Middlesbrough vs. Accrington Stanley Crystal Palace vs. Manchester City BBC Sport

Wednesday Recap

Plymouth did themselves proud against a weakened Liverpool side at Home Park, but they could not find the goal they needed to take their game into extra-time.

The teams were separated in the first half by Lucas' header from Philippe Coutinho's corner, and it appeared the visitors would stroll to victory.

BT Sport shared footage of the vital moment of the match:

The Reds should have doubled their advantage, but Divock Origi's poor penalty was comfortably saved by Plymouth goalkeeper Luke McCormick.

The hosts began to chase the game, and Liverpool appeared fragile as they defended their final third.

There were gasps as Jake Jervis hit the post with a scissor kick midway through the second half, and it seemed Plymouth would earn a deserved equaliser.

However, Liverpool's inexperienced team—packed with young starlets—managed to hold on until the final whistle, setting up a clash with Wolves.

Matt Ritchie's double steered Newcastle into the fourth round, as the Magpies won 3-1. Yoan Gouffran grabbed the hosts' other goal in a comfortable night for the Championship club.

David Cotterill's sliced effort gave Birmingham hope late in the second half, but Ritchie put the game to bed in stoppage time to fire a brace.

Southampton left it until the final seconds of their clash against Norwich to claim victory, with Shane Long bundling the ball over the line in the 92nd minute.

Norwich's rearguard held on successfully for almost the whole of the tie, but their hearts were broken in the last minute.

The victory sets up a mouthwatering clash with Arsenal, as the Saints go marching on.