NFL Mock Draft 2017: Projections for Top Prospects Before Championship Weekend

We're rapidly approaching Super Bowl LI. One round of postseason action remains before the big game, and only four teams are left standing. The other 28 teams—along with much of the football world—have already moved on to the offseason.

For many personnel executives, scouts and NFL hopefuls, the focus has been on the upcoming offseason for some time. This is because the NFL draft is part of that offseason, and the buildup to the draft is immense.

On the immediate horizon is the Senior Bowl on Jan. 28, when many prospects will get to showcase their skills in practice and on the playing field. Right around the corner is the NFL Scouting Combine, where young players will be put through the paces, poked, prodded and scrutinized up close. Over the next few months, countless pro days and private workouts will take place.

Of course, the game film that players have produced over the past couple of years is also going to play a major part in the draft process.

We're going to examine what we already know about this year's draft and try to predict how the first round might unfold. We'll base our picks on factors like team need, projected player potential and team fit. We'll use reverse-seeding order for the remaining playoff teams to complete the first round.

We'll also examine some of the top draft-related storylines heading into championship weekend.

2017 NFL Mock Draft

Round 1 Mock Pick NFL Team Selection 1 Cleveland Browns Myles Garrett, DE, Texas A&M 2 San Francisco 49ers Mitch Trubisky, QB, North Carolina 3 Chicago Bears Jamal Adams, S, LSU 4 Jacksonville Jaguars Leonard Fournette, RB, LSU 5 Tennessee Titans (via LA) Jonathan Allen, DL, Alabama 6 New York Jets Deshaun Watson, QB, Clemson 7 San Diego Chargers Jabrill Peppers, LB, Michigan 8 Carolina Panthers Mike Williams, WR, Clemson 9 Cincinnati Bengals Derek Barnett, DE, Tennessee 10 Buffalo Bills Marshon Lattimore, CB, Ohio State 11 New Orleans Saints Solomon Thomas, DE, Stanford 12 Cleveland Browns (via PHI) Marlon Humphrey, CB, Alabama 13 Arizona Cardinals Cam Robinson, OT, Alabama 14 Indianapolis Colts Malik Hooker, S, Ohio State 15 Philadelphia Eagles (via MIN) Dalvin Cook, RB, Florida State 16 Baltimore Ravens Quincy Wilson, CB, Florida 17 Washington Redskins Chris Wormley, DL, Michigan 18 Tennessee Titans JuJu Smith-Schuster, WR, USC 19 Tampa Bay Buccaneers Corey Davis, WR, Western Michigan 20 Denver Broncos Ryan Ramczyk, OT, Wisconsin 21 Detroit Lions Charles Walker, DT, Oklahoma 22 Miami Dolphins Teez Tabor, CB, Florida 23 New York Giants Zach Cunningham, LB, Vanderbilt 24 Oakland Raiders Christian McCaffrey, RB, Stanford 25 Houston Texans Caleb Brantley, DT, Florida 26 Seattle Seahawks Dan Feeney, OG, Indiana 27 Kansas City Chiefs Taco Charlton, DE, Michigan 28 Dallas Cowboys Charles Harris, DE, Missouri 29 Green Bay Packers O.J. Howard, TE, Alabama 30 Pittsburgh Steelers Garett Bolles, OT, Utah 31 Atlanta Falcons Sidney Jones, CB, Washington 32 New England Patriots Lowell Lotulelei, DT, Utah

Latest Buzz

Watson Won't Attend Senior Bowl

Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson could be a realistic option at No. 1 overall. He has the winning pedigree, and the Cleveland Browns are in dire need of something resembling a franchise quarterback. Unfortunately, the Browns—who are coaching the South Team—won't get an up-close look at Watson in the Senior Bowl.

Important info...



I'm told Deshaun Watson will not be attending Senior Bowl.



Makes sense given how long his season ran. — Matt Miller (@nfldraftscout) January 18, 2017

As Bleacher Report's Matt Miller pointed out, it isn't surprising to see Watson decline the invite. He just wrapped up his season a little more than a week ago and would have to turn around and start practicing again next week.

"I don't think anyone in the NFL will have a problem with Watson's decision," NFL.com analyst Daniel Jeremiah said. "He's coming off a long season, and he took a physical pounding against Alabama. I think he could've really stood out and helped himself, but I understand his decision."

Watson could have helped himself by showing off his leadership skills and practice habits in front of pro coaches, but it's not as if his final impression as a collegiate player was a poor one. The Browns—and the Chicago Bears, who will coach the North Team—will have to focus on other players in the Senior Bowl.

Teams will get plenty of personal time with Watson at the combine and in private workouts over the next couple of months.

Garrett Still Trending as Top Prospect

If the Browns don't go with a quarterback like Watson at No. 1 overall, they may decide to trade out of the pick or go with a pass-rusher like Texas A&M's Myles Garrett.

Garrett, who amassed 33 tackles, 15.0 tackles for a loss and 8.5 sacks in 2016, is widely considered the top defender and possibly the top overall player in this year's draft class.

Jeremiah recently spoke with a handful of NFL executives about what the Browns should do with their top pick in the first round. Every one of them suggested that Cleveland scoop up Garrett.

"I don't think the Browns have a choice. ... It has to be Myles Garrett," one executive said. "He has such rare physical tools. He's clearly the best player in the draft."

"Don't overthink it," another executive said. "Garrett is an elite talent at the second-most important position on the field."

It seems more likely that a team would try trading up to No. 1 to grab a quarterback than to grab Garrett, but it isn't an outlandish thought if teams view him as a generational talent. If the Browns stand pat and take Garrett at the top of the draft, though, it would open the door for the San Francisco 49ers to have their choice at quarterback or trade down so another team can.

Right now, Garrett's draft status may hinge more on the draft stock of the quarterbacks than his own.

Potential Shanahan Hire Could Impact Draft

The 49ers need a quarterback. The question is whether they will take one in the draft. A lot will likely depend on what the front office looks like and what the team does in free agency. As of now, it seems like Atlanta Falcons offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan will be San Francisco's next coach.

According to NFL Media's Michael Silver, Shanahan is expected to accept San Francisco's job offer:

According to sources familiar with both parties, it is almost certain that Kyle Shanahan will accept the 49ers' multi-year offer to be HC — Michael Silver (@MikeSilver) January 18, 2017

The feeling seems to be that Shanahan will get to pick his own general manager if he does accept the 49ers job.

Count #Packers exec Eliot Wolf among the GM candidates #49ers will invite to Atlanta next week to interview with Kyle Shanahan, source said. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 18, 2017

Once the front office is in place, the next question is, what does the team do at quarterback? Will Shanahan try to salvage the career of Colin Kaepernick or Blaine Gabbert? Will he try to acquire Kirk Cousins, whom he coached while with the Washington Redskins? Might Shanahan try to trade for New England Patriots understudy Jimmy Garoppolo?

If the answer to any of these questions is yes, then there's a good chance the 49ers eschew a quarterback with the No. 2 pick in the draft. This would allow the team to take the best player available or to trade down for more picks.

Seeing as how the 49ers are in need of a massive overhaul, trading down might be the smart option. The Browns did it last year, and while they missed out on a potential starter in Carson Wentz, they have a plethora of picks with which to fuel their rebuilding effort.