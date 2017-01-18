Emmanuel Sanders Replaces Amari Cooper at Pro Bowl: Latest Details and Reaction

Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse more stories

Denver Broncos wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders will replace Oakland Raiders wideout Amari Cooper in the 2017 Pro Bowl, according to Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official website.

Cooper, who caught 83 passes for 1,153 yards and five touchdowns in 2016, nursed a shoulder injury over the final few weeks of the season.

This year's Pro Bowl nod represents the second of Sanders' career. He also earned a bid to the exhibition in 2014, when he tallied career highs in receptions (101), receiving yards (1,404) and touchdown catches (nine).

Over the course of 16 appearances in 2016, Sanders remained productive to the tune of 79 catches for 1,032 yards and five touchdowns even though the Broncos experienced significant turnover at quarterback.

After Peyton Manning retired and Brock Osweiler bolted for the Houston Texans in free agency, Sanders had to form a quick bond with new starter Trevor Siemian.

The 29-year-old achieved that goal, and he proceeded to finish second on the Broncos to Demaryius Thomas in receptions, yards and targets while tying Thomas for the team lead in receiving touchdowns.

Thanks to Wednesday's news, the Broncos will now have five representatives when the AFC meets the NFC on Jan. 29 in Orlando, Florida.

According to the Denver Post's Nicki Jhabvala, Sanders will be joined by Von Miller, Aqib Talib, Chris Harris Jr. and Darian Stewart when the NFL's brightest stars convene in the Sunshine State next weekend.