Updated Player of the Year Rankings for College Basketball in 2016-17

The competition at this point for National Player of the Year is between KU’s Frank Mason, Villanova’s Josh Hart and UCLA’s Lonzo Ball, and it’s hard to see that changing.

You could convince me that the sheer ridiculousness of double-double machine Caleb Swanigan’s numbers is worthy of consideration or that one of the Kentucky freshman guards could go on a run to join the race. Plausible.

But Ball, Hart and Mason have been consistently brilliant, and their teams just keep winning. Mason has started to separate himself from the other two with his brilliant play in Big 12 competition, and no one is unseating him unless he starts missing shots or his team starts losing. Based off conference play thus far and history, neither seems likely.

The competition for All-American spots, at least on the second team, is more competitive. If the season were to end today, the players on this list would make up my team.