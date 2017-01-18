Andrew Whitworth Replaces Donald Penn at Pro Bowl: Latest Details and Reaction

Cincinnati Bengals offensive tackle Andrew Whitworth has been named to his second straight and third-ever AFC Pro Bowl roster, the team announced Wednesday.

He will replace Oakland Raiders offensive lineman Donald Penn, who will be unable to play because of a knee injury, per Jim Owczarski of the Cincinnati Enquirer.

Whitworth has been the model of consistency throughout his NFL tenure.

Through his first 11 years in the league, all with the Bengals, Whitworth has not missed a single game, and he's started all but four of them.

He's been one of quarterback Andy Dalton's most valuable protectors, as he embarked on a 32-game streak from 2013 to 2015 in which he didn't allow a single regular-season sack, per Pro Football Focus.

In 2016, the Bengals offensive line did have problems keeping Dalton off the turf, though, allowing 41 sacks, the seventh-highest total in the NFL.

Still, Whitworth continued to excel, as he was given a midseason grade of 89.9 by Pro Football Focus, which was the second-best among all left tackles.

At 35 years old, Whitworth is facing an offseason in which he will be an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his career, per Spotrac. If this was his final season with the Bengals, at least he earned a spot in the 2017 Pro Bowl, which will take place Jan. 29 at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida.