Super Bowl 2017: Schedule, Latest Vegas Odds and Updated Predictions

Associated Press Aaron Rodgers has been razor-sharp as he prepares for the NFC title game.

The end of the journey is in sight.

Four teams will battle this weekend in the AFC and NFC Conference Championship Games for the right to play in Super Bowl LI at Houston's NRG Stadium.

That game will be played February 5 and will kick off at 6:30 p.m. ET, and while football fans are clearly interested in the details of that game, the Pittsburgh Steelers, New England Patriots, Green Bay Packers and Atlanta Falcons are not about to get ahead of themselves.

They are only concentrating on this Sunday's title games, and what it will take to come out victorious after 60 minutes (or more) of competition.

The Packers have come a long way in a relatively short period. After Week 11 was completed on the NFL schedule, Green Bay had a 4-6 record and appeared to be on the road to nowhere. However, Aaron Rodgers was not about to let this team fold, and the Packers reeled off six straight regular-season wins to clinch the NFC North title.

The Packers have added back-to-back postseason wins over the New York Giants and Dallas Cowboys, and they show no signs of slowing down. Rodgers has been remarkable since the Packers started winning, as he has thrown 21 touchdown passes and just one interception during that winning streak.

Rodgers is hoping to have Jordy Nelson (broken ribs) back for this game. Nelson did not play in the win over the Cowboys, but he returned to practice in a limited role Wednesday.

"I’ve never played receiver with broken ribs," Nelson said when he was asked if he would be able to play, as reported by Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. "We’ll find out, hopefully. I don’t know if you can prepare. It’s one of those things that you’ll figure out when you get out there."

In addition to Nelson's injury, wideout Davante Adams has a sprained ankle and won't try to practice until Saturday, according to NFL.com's Ian Rapoport.

NFL: Conference Championship Games Game Date Time (ET) TV Point Spread/Total Prediction Green Bay at Atlanta Jan. 22 3:05 p.m. Fox Atlanta (-4.5); 60 Green Bay; Over Pittsburgh at New England Jan. 22 6:40 p.m. CBS New England (-5); 50.5 Pittsburgh; Over OddsShark; Silverman predictions

If Nelson and Adams are unable to play effectively, the Falcons have a huge advantage. Quarterback Matt Ryan has been sensational this season and has thrown 38 touchdown passes and just seven interceptions.

The Falcons have a brilliant two-man running attack with Devonta Freeman and Tevin Coleman, and those two combined for 19 touchdowns in the regular season.

Julio Jones is a game-breaking receiver who combines size, strength, speed and skill. It will be difficult for the Packers' 30th-ranked pass defense to keep him in check.

The Falcons are 4.5-point favorites, and the total in the game is a robust 60 points, according to OddsShark. The website also reported that the visiting team in this matchup has covered the spread in 10 of the past 11 games, and the over has come through in 20 of the Packers' last 24 games against NFC South opponents.

The Packers and Falcons kick off at 3:05 p.m. ET, and the 6:40 p.m. nightcap features the Steelers and the Patriots.

Like the Packers, the Steelers are streaking as they head into the AFC title game at New England. They have won nine games in a row, and they will attack the Patriots with Ben Roethlisberger under center along with running back Le'Veon Bell and wideout Antonio Brown.

Le'Veon Bell has been sensational in two postseason games.

Bell is coming off two impressive efforts, as he ran for 167 yards in the Wild Card victory over the Miami Dolphins and followed up with 170 yards in the divisional-playoff win over the Kansas City Chiefs.

Bell's ability to slow down after taking the handoff and then accelerate into daylight has allowed him to avoid taking hard hits and has helped propel the Pittsburgh offense.

The Patriots have their own pile-driving running back in LeGarrette Blount, who scored 19 touchdowns in the regular season. Blount's running takes significant pressure off of Tom Brady, who is trying to earn a spot in the seventh Super Bowl of his career.

Brady is coming off a relatively poor game against the Houston Texans, as he threw for 287 yards, with two touchdowns and two interceptions. However, Brady was brilliant during the regular season, as he completed 67.4 percent of his passes and threw 28 touchdown passes and just two interceptions.

He will likely look to Julian Edelman and tight end Martellus Bennett for big plays, but Michael Floyd, Chris Hogan, Dion Lewis and James White could all be involved.

The Patriots are 5.5-point favorites, and the total is 50.5 points.