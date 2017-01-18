Real Madrid vs. Celta Vigo: 2017 Spanish Copa del Rey Leg 1 Score, Reaction

Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse more stories

Real Madrid fell to a shock defeat in the first leg of the Copa del Rey quarter-finals at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium, losing 2-1 to Celta Vigo on Wednesday.

Iago Aspas' strike for the visitors was cancelled by Marcelo's volley, and it was left to defender Jonny to grab the momentous second-half winner.

Cristiano Ronaldo made a rare start in the Copa, as manager Zinedine Zidane named a strong team for the visit of Celta.

Keylor Navas, Nacho Fernandez, Dani Carvajal and Karim Benzema all dropped out of the starting XI after Sunday's defeat to Sevilla, and they were replaced by Kiko Casilla, Danilo, Lucas Vazquez and Marco Asensio.

The Sky Blues fielded their strongest side, desperate to gain a positive result at one of the temples of European football, and they completed the job in style.

Los Blancos were quickly out of the blocks, crisply passing the ball as they retained possession with poise and ease.

However, the visitors set up to counter-attack and almost caught Real early on, forcing Sergio Ramos to take a yellow card for a foul after six minutes.

Celta were motivated after the brief success, and they became more competitive as the first half ticked away.

Ramos remained a threat for his side from set pieces, and the captain went close with a header midway through the half.

Ronaldo found the back of the net shortly before half-time, but the linesman quickly flagged to inform that the Portuguese icon was offside.

Alvaro Morata made his way on from the substitute bench after the half-time break as Zidane attempted to inject firepower into a faltering and tired attack.

Madrid appeared to have control of the game as the hour mark approached, but the Bernabeu fans were shocked as Celta took the lead.

Aspas was the hero as the striker finished with deadly precision, stunning home supporters into silence.

Football writer Artur Petrosyan tipped his hat to the goalscorer:

Meanwhile a certain Iago Aspas has scored 13 goals in his last 13 games. — Artur Petrosyan (@arturpetrosyan) January 18, 2017

Real had to wait only five minutes for the equaliser, though, forcing themselves into the final third of the pitch for their strike.

Marcelo's goal calmed nerves for less than a minute, however, prompting the visitors to sprint down the field and reclaim their lead.

Aspas turned provider as full-back Jonny found yet another cool finish, claiming himself a rare goal to his name.

ESPN's Dermot Corrigan called the action:

2-1 to Celta! Celta go almost straight from kick off and cut through Madrid defence! Aspas to full-back Jonny who slots in unlikely goal. — Dermot Corrigan (@dermotmcorrigan) January 18, 2017

Real went for the throat in the final 10 minutes as the visitors attempted to consolidate their well-earned advantage.

Substitute Benzema missed a wonderful opportunity from six yards, smashing his effort over the bar when he should have scored in the final minutes.

It was all Madrid as the game moved into three minutes of injury time, but the hosts could not find a second goal, leaving the Celta contingent to celebrate a surprise success.

Post-Match Reaction

Zidane was disappointed with Real's second defeat on the spin for his team but said it is in his side's hands to reverse fortunes in their upcoming games, per Corrigan:

Zidane: "Squad is annoyed at the defeats, but we must be more intense, more energetic, and that will bring us out of this disappointment." — Dermot Corrigan (@dermotmcorrigan) January 18, 2017

The second leg takes place at Celta next Wednesday.