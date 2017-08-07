Anquan Boldin Signs Reported 1-Year Bills Contract After 1 Year with Lions

Rey Del Rio/Getty Images

Anquan Boldin has signed reported a one-year deal with the Buffalo Bills, the Bills announced Monday.

Peter Schrager of Fox Sports first reported the deal, while ESPN's Adam Schefter said deal is for $2.75 million with $1.25 million in incentives.

The 36-year-old is coming off a solid season with the Detroit Lions where he finished with 67 catches for 584 receiving yards. While this was the lowest yardage total of his career, his eight touchdowns were his most since 2008.

Although there were some thoughts about retirement after the season, Boldin admitted, "there's still a passion that burns within me for football," per Michael Rothstein of ESPN.com.

He will now try to build on a career that already puts him in the conversation among the best receivers of all time. He finished last season ranked ninth in NFL history in catches with 1,076 while also ranking 14th in receiving yards (13,779) and 23rd in receiving touchdowns (82).

Boldin was the 2003 Offensive Rookie of the Year after being taken in the second round of the draft by the Arizona Cardinals. He went to three Pro Bowls in seven seasons before moving on to the Baltimore Ravens, San Francisco 49ers and eventually the Lions.

In 2008, he helped the Ravens bring home a Super Bowl title, scoring four touchdowns in four playoff games.

While he might not be the game-changing player he was in his prime, Boldin proved last season he can still be a useful option who can make a positive impact in the passing game. He'll pair with top wideout Sammy Watkins and rookie Zay Jones to give the Bills an interesting array of weapons for quarterback Tyrod Taylor.