US Figure Skating Championships 2017: Wednesday Results and Updated Schedule

The sixth day of action at the 2017 U.S. Figure Skating Championships took place Wednesday with plenty at stake in a variety of competitions.

All of the junior divisions got started with their short program as possible future Olympians took the ice at the Sprint Center in Kansas City, Missouri. Additionally, Wednesday saw medals awarded in the Novice Dance competition taking place in Silverstein Arena in Independence, Missouri.

Here are the latest results from the competitive event:

2017 US Figure Skating Championships: Wednesday Results Novice Dance (Final) Competitors Score First Jocelyn Haines + James Koszuta 114.66 Second Katarina DelCamp + Maxwell Gart 108.97 Third Sophia Elder + Christopher Elder 108.79 Junior Men (Short Program) Competitor Score First Camden Pulkinen 73.41 Second Aleksei Krasnozhon 66.89 Third Eric Sjoberg 60.53 Junior Ladies (Short Program) Competitor Score First Emmy Ma 60.31 Second Starr Andrews 57.83 Third Kaitlyn Nguyen 57.80 Junior Dance (Short Dance) Competitors Score First Rachel Parsons + Michael Parsons 72.42 Second Lorraine McNamara + Quinn Carpenter 70.44 Third Christina Carreira + Anthony Ponomarenko 66.77 usfigureskating.org

One group stood above the rest in the Novice Dance competition.

Jocelyn Haines and James Koszuta of Amherst SC pulled away from the field to take first place, posting a score of 114.66, more than five points better than second place. They got themselves off to a great start by earning the best score (25.63) in the U.S. Viennese Waltz, and while their Blues score (21.48) wasn't the best, it was enough to take a lead going into the final day.

A solid performance in the free dance would have been enough to take first place, but Haines and Koszuta responded by posting the best score in the field once again at 67.55.

They earned zero deductions over the three rounds and did everything they could to be the top team at the championships.

Meanwhile, there was a heated battle for second place as Katarina DelCamp and Maxwell Gart edged Sophia and Christopher Elder by just 0.18 points.

The rest of the performances from Wednesday were short programs, but a few competitors put themselves in great shape with their early scores.

Camden Pulkinen got a lot of credit for his triple lutz and triple toe loop combination, which was enough to put him in first place in the Junior Men competition at the end of the first day. He is almost seven points better than second-place Aleksei Krasnozhon and over 12 points better than Eric Sjoberg in third place.

Pulkinen was virtually flawless in his short program, and it would take a catastrophe for him to not medal.

Then again, Krasnozhon still has a chance to catch him with his free skate. The Dallas skater suffered a damaging fall Wednesday but can do better if he stays on his feet next time out.

Things are closer in the Junior Ladies competition, which saw Emmy Ma take the early lead with a score of 60.31. She took home the highest score out of the program components, which especially rewarded her for skating skills and interpretation of the music.

Right behind her are Los Angeles FSC teammates Starr Andrews and Kaitlyn Nguyen, who themselves are separated by only 0.03 points. If one of them can hit her elements on Friday, she can come away with a gold medal.

In the final event of the day, Rachel and Michael Parsons earned the best score in the Junior Dance short dance. They earned a lot of points for their smooth execution of all the elements, helping them stay ahead of Lorraine McNamara and Quinn Carpenter.

Behind them is Christina Carreira and Anthony Ponomarenko, who didn't have quite as difficult of a program as the top two pairs, but they are still capable of making a run in the next stage.

The free skate competition for all three groups will take place Friday, where a big finish could lead to a gold medal. These battles and the championship divisions should keep fans excited through the end of the weekend.