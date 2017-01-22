NFL Conference Championships 2017: Everything You Need to Know for Sunday

3 of 7

Here are the most significant injuries for Sunday's games.

Green Bay Packers

Wide receiver Jordy Nelson (ribs)

Wide receiver Davante Adams (ankle)

Wide receiver Geronimo Allison (hamstring)

Safety Morgan Burnett (quad)

Guard T.J. Lang (foot)

Cornerback Quinten Rollins (neck/concussion)

Prior to the divisional round there was some concern about the Packers offense, and if that steaming locomotive would lose any momentum without Nelson. The answer? Nope, as quarterback Aaron Rodgers still passed for 355 yards with two touchdowns.

But that came with depth stepping up to seamlessly fill in for Nelson. Most notably, Adams and Allison combined for 122 receiving yards on eight catches. Then a few days later neither receiver was practicing, leaving the Packers with injury concerns hovering around three of their top four receivers.

Nelson has made progress, but much of it has felt like baby steps. He was a limited participant during most of the Wednesday and Thursday practices this week, and then sat out Friday due to a touch of the flu.

"I caught some balls, tried to work slowly back to it and feel things out," he said after Wednesday's practice, via Bull Huber of Scout.com. It's hard to nurse broken ribs back to health, and the simple act of running can be incredibly painful with each jarring step. So if the Packers get anything at all from Nelson it should be considered a bonus.

Adams, meanwhile, suffered an ankle injury during the Packers' divisional-round win. He didn't practice all week and is listed as questionable. He's still expected to play, but his effectiveness is in serious doubt.

Then there's Allison, who faces the same situation as Adams. He'll likely play too and gut it out, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, but his ability to truly contribute is uncertain.

There's much more optimism around the status of Allison and Adams. Still, Packers head coach Mike McCarthy admitted earlier in the week that if his team was preparing for a regular-season game all three would sit out, via Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel. That's a daunting thought.

Atlanta Falcons

Wide receiver Julio Jones (ankle)

The Falcons are remarkably healthy for a team that's still playing in mid January. The only concern is an obvious one: Will Jones' toe hold up for an entire game this time?

Jones finished second in the league with 1,409 regular-season receiving yards, and he did it while battling a toe issue and missing two games. He re-injured that toe in the divisional round and played a season low 59.2 percent of Atlanta's offensive snaps.

But a hobbled Jones still caught six passes for 67 yards and a touchdown against the Seattle Seahawks. His practice work was managed and limited for much of the week, and maybe he'll also be not quite his full self again during the NFC Championship. However, if the Falcons get, say, 80 percent of Julio Jones that's still better than 100 percent of almost anyone else.

Pittsburgh Steelers

Tight end Lardarius Green (concussion)

Outside linebacker James Harrison (shoulder, triceps)

The Steelers are also relatively healthy, and the only injury of significance is to Green. Harrison's practice time was managed throughout the week as he deals with shoulder and triceps injuries. But he's expected to be fine.

Green has managed concussion issues all season and missed the divisional round. He practiced Friday, but in a limited capacity and not with the first-team offense. The 26-year-old made the trip to New England, but he remains in the concussion protocol, according to ESPN.com's Jeremy Fowler.

While seeing Green healthy would clearly be a welcome sight, the Steelers have enough depth to overcome his absence. That was shown when backup tight end Jesse James caught five passes for 83 yards against the Kansas City Chiefs.

New England Patriots

Tight end Rob Gronkowski (back)

Martellus Bennett (knee)

Wide receiver Chris Hogan (thigh)

Wide receiver Danny Amendola (ankle)

Wide receiver Malcolm Mitchell (knee)

Linebacker Dont'a Hightower (shoulder)

Defensive end Jabaal Sheard (knee)

There are a lot of dings and bruises up and down the Patriots' injury report. But aside from the very obvious (Gronkowski's season-ending back issue) no one is expected to miss Sunday's game, and every player listed practiced in at least a limited capacity all week.

There is, however, some concern surrounding Hogan. He was walking with a limp Friday, according to Sports Illustrated's Greg Bedard, which puts his top-end speed and general mobility in question.

But there should be enough depth to make up for Hogan if he's restricted. Mitchell was a limited practice participant prior to the divisional round before missing the Patriots' win over the Houston Texans. But now ESPN.com's Mike Reiss says his status is "trending in the right direction."