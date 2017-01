NFL Conference Championships 2017: Everything You Need to Know for Sunday

That's just one of many burning questions to be answered Sunday afternoon and evening while your football pleasure senses get the workout of their lives. Let's dive in a explore these matchups.

Meanwhile, the New England Patriots are downright lethal at home, and have lost only two games at Gillette Stadium since the start of 2014. But can even their top-three run defense hope to kind of, sort of contain Steelers running back Le'Veon Bell?

The first of two dream matchups will feature two MVP-candidate quarterbacks squaring off when the Green Bay Packers visit the Atlanta Falcons. It feels like right now the Packers' Aaron Rodgers could complete a pass while spinning, blindfolded and on a different field. But on the other sideline is the Falcons' Matt Ryan , who's completed 70-plus percent of his attempts in four straight games. Combined Ryan and Rodgers have thrown a mere two interceptions since Week 13.

Everything is lining up to satisfy your football taste buds multiple times over Sunday with four of the NFL's most dynamic and complete teams set to determine who plays in Super Bowl LI.

Instead it was a game from among the NFL's version of the final four that provided the real marquee playoff matchup. But what if instead we just get three riveting games to end the season?

There are years when we can look back at Championship Sunday in the NFL after the Super Bowl and easily agree that the playoff's best game wasn't, in fact, the one played under the brightest international spotlight.

That contributed greatly to Bell's sub-par game, at least by his astronomical standards. Bell has played in 14 games including the playoffs in 2016-17, and only six of them have ended with less than 100 rushing yards. He finished with 81 yards on 21 carries during the Patriots 27-16 win in Week 7, though Bell did add 68 yards as a receiver.

The two teams met in the 2016 regular season, too, though it also takes a bit of narrative stretching and creativity to take much meaning out of that game and apply it to Sunday. Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger missed Week 7 due to knee injury, which allowed the Patriots defense to focus on containing Bell.

Both of those games ended in Patriots wins, and both of those wins mean absolutely nothing now, as the most recent came in 2004. You'll recall that as a long-ago time when we were all trying to figure out what was down a damn hatch if football wasn't on our TV.

The Steelers and Patriots have met four previous times in the postseason, and twice during the Tom Brady- Bill Belichick era.

The dome is still loud and intimidating. But the Falcons lost just five games all regular season, and three of them came at home.

Win or lose the Falcons will move across the road after Sunday, and at best their bland white canvas football tent will have seen only five playoff victories under its roof.

The dome opened in 1992, and didn't host its first playoff game until 1998. Yes, the Falcons were that bad, and finished with a record above .500 just once during their first six years stinking up the Georgia Dome. They hosted only one playoff game in the dome's first decade of existence.

The Georgia Dome gets one last swan song before the Falcons move into their shiny new spaceship -like home. And one home win so far this postseason doesn't erase the dismal history of failure that will forever haunt Georgia Dome history.

Injury Report

3 of 7

Stacy Revere/Getty Images Here are the most significant injuries for Sunday's games. Green Bay Packers

Wide receiver Jordy Nelson (ribs)

Wide receiver Davante Adams (ankle)

Wide receiver Geronimo Allison (hamstring)

Safety Morgan Burnett (quad)

Guard T.J. Lang (foot)

Cornerback Quinten Rollins (neck/concussion)

Prior to the divisional round there was some concern about the Packers offense, and if that steaming locomotive would lose any momentum without Nelson. The answer? Nope, as quarterback Aaron Rodgers still passed for 355 yards with two touchdowns.

But that came with depth stepping up to seamlessly fill in for Nelson. Most notably, Adams and Allison combined for 122 receiving yards on eight catches. Then a few days later neither receiver was practicing, leaving the Packers with injury concerns hovering around three of their top four receivers.

Nelson has made progress, but much of it has felt like baby steps. He was a limited participant during most of the Wednesday and Thursday practices this week, and then sat out Friday due to a touch of the flu.

"I caught some balls, tried to work slowly back to it and feel things out," he said after Wednesday's practice, via Bull Huber of Scout.com. It's hard to nurse broken ribs back to health, and the simple act of running can be incredibly painful with each jarring step. So if the Packers get anything at all from Nelson it should be considered a bonus.

Adams, meanwhile, suffered an ankle injury during the Packers' divisional-round win. He didn't practice all week and is listed as questionable. He's still expected to play, but his effectiveness is in serious doubt.

Then there's Allison, who faces the same situation as Adams. He'll likely play too and gut it out, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, but his ability to truly contribute is uncertain.

There's much more optimism around the status of Allison and Adams. Still, Packers head coach Mike McCarthy admitted earlier in the week that if his team was preparing for a regular-season game all three would sit out, via Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel. That's a daunting thought.

Atlanta Falcons

Wide receiver Julio Jones (ankle)

The Falcons are remarkably healthy for a team that's still playing in mid January. The only concern is an obvious one: Will Jones' toe hold up for an entire game this time?

Jones finished second in the league with 1,409 regular-season receiving yards, and he did it while battling a toe issue and missing two games. He re-injured that toe in the divisional round and played a season low 59.2 percent of Atlanta's offensive snaps.

But a hobbled Jones still caught six passes for 67 yards and a touchdown against the Seattle Seahawks. His practice work was managed and limited for much of the week, and maybe he'll also be not quite his full self again during the NFC Championship. However, if the Falcons get, say, 80 percent of Julio Jones that's still better than 100 percent of almost anyone else.

Pittsburgh Steelers

Tight end Lardarius Green (concussion)

Outside linebacker James Harrison (shoulder, triceps)

The Steelers are also relatively healthy, and the only injury of significance is to Green. Harrison's practice time was managed throughout the week as he deals with shoulder and triceps injuries. But he's expected to be fine.

Green has managed concussion issues all season and missed the divisional round. He practiced Friday, but in a limited capacity and not with the first-team offense. The 26-year-old made the trip to New England, but he remains in the concussion protocol, according to ESPN.com's Jeremy Fowler.

While seeing Green healthy would clearly be a welcome sight, the Steelers have enough depth to overcome his absence. That was shown when backup tight end Jesse James caught five passes for 83 yards against the Kansas City Chiefs.

New England Patriots

Tight end Rob Gronkowski (back)

Martellus Bennett (knee)

Wide receiver Chris Hogan (thigh)

Wide receiver Danny Amendola (ankle)

Wide receiver Malcolm Mitchell (knee)

Linebacker Dont'a Hightower (shoulder)

Defensive end Jabaal Sheard (knee)

There are a lot of dings and bruises up and down the Patriots' injury report. But aside from the very obvious (Gronkowski's season-ending back issue) no one is expected to miss Sunday's game, and every player listed practiced in at least a limited capacity all week.

There is, however, some concern surrounding Hogan. He was walking with a limp Friday, according to Sports Illustrated's Greg Bedard, which puts his top-end speed and general mobility in question.

But there should be enough depth to make up for Hogan if he's restricted. Mitchell was a limited practice participant prior to the divisional round before missing the Patriots' win over the Houston Texans. But now ESPN.com's Mike Reiss says his status is "trending in the right direction."