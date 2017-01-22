NFL Conference Championships 2017: Everything You Need to Know for Sunday
NFL Conference Championships 2017: Everything You Need to Know for Sunday
There are years when we can look back at Championship Sunday in the NFL after the Super Bowl and easily agree that the playoff's best game wasn't, in fact, the one played under the brightest international spotlight.
Instead it was a game from among the NFL's version of the final four that provided the real marquee playoff matchup. But what if instead we just get three riveting games to end the season?
Everything is lining up to satisfy your football taste buds multiple times over Sunday with four of the NFL's most dynamic and complete teams set to determine who plays in Super Bowl LI.
The first of two dream matchups will feature two MVP-candidate quarterbacks squaring off when the Green Bay Packers visit the Atlanta Falcons. It feels like right now the Packers' Aaron Rodgers could complete a pass while spinning, blindfolded and on a different field. But on the other sideline is the Falcons' Matt Ryan, who's completed 70-plus percent of his attempts in four straight games. Combined Ryan and Rodgers have thrown a mere two interceptions since Week 13.
Meanwhile, the New England Patriots are downright lethal at home, and have lost only two games at Gillette Stadium since the start of 2014. But can even their top-three run defense hope to kind of, sort of contain Steelers running back Le'Veon Bell?
That's just one of many burning questions to be answered Sunday afternoon and evening while your football pleasure senses get the workout of their lives. Let's dive in a explore these matchups.
The Games
What: Green Bay Packers at Atlanta Falcons
When: 3:05 p.m. ET Sunday
Where: Georgia Dome
Network: Fox
Expected Weather: N/A (Dome)
Line (via Oddsshark.com): Falcons -6
The Georgia Dome gets one last swan song before the Falcons move into their shiny new spaceship-like home. And one home win so far this postseason doesn't erase the dismal history of failure that will forever haunt Georgia Dome history.
The dome opened in 1992, and didn't host its first playoff game until 1998. Yes, the Falcons were that bad, and finished with a record above .500 just once during their first six years stinking up the Georgia Dome. They hosted only one playoff game in the dome's first decade of existence.
Win or lose the Falcons will move across the road after Sunday, and at best their bland white canvas football tent will have seen only five playoff victories under its roof.
The dome is still loud and intimidating. But the Falcons lost just five games all regular season, and three of them came at home.
What: Pittsburgh Steelers at New England Patriots
When: 6:40p.m. ET Sunday
Where: Gillette Stadium
Network: CBS
Expected Weather: 36 degrees with a 62-percent chance of rain, 10mph winds with 15mph gusts
Line (via Oddsshark.com): Patriots -6
The Steelers and Patriots have met four previous times in the postseason, and twice during the Tom Brady-Bill Belichick era.
Both of those games ended in Patriots wins, and both of those wins mean absolutely nothing now, as the most recent came in 2004. You'll recall that as a long-ago time when we were all trying to figure out what was down a damn hatch if football wasn't on our TV.
The two teams met in the 2016 regular season, too, though it also takes a bit of narrative stretching and creativity to take much meaning out of that game and apply it to Sunday. Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger missed Week 7 due to knee injury, which allowed the Patriots defense to focus on containing Bell.
That contributed greatly to Bell's sub-par game, at least by his astronomical standards. Bell has played in 14 games including the playoffs in 2016-17, and only six of them have ended with less than 100 rushing yards. He finished with 81 yards on 21 carries during the Patriots 27-16 win in Week 7, though Bell did add 68 yards as a receiver.
Injury Report
- Wide receiver Jordy Nelson (ribs)
- Wide receiver Davante Adams (ankle)
- Wide receiver Geronimo Allison (hamstring)
- Safety Morgan Burnett (quad)
- Guard T.J. Lang (foot)
- Cornerback Quinten Rollins (neck/concussion)
- Wide receiver Julio Jones (ankle)
- Tight end Lardarius Green (concussion)
- Outside linebacker James Harrison (shoulder, triceps)
- Tight end Rob Gronkowski (back)
- Martellus Bennett (knee)
- Wide receiver Chris Hogan (thigh)
- Wide receiver Danny Amendola (ankle)
- Wide receiver Malcolm Mitchell (knee)
- Linebacker Dont'a Hightower (shoulder)
- Defensive end Jabaal Sheard (knee)
Here are the most significant injuries for Sunday's games.
Green Bay Packers
Prior to the divisional round there was some concern about the Packers offense, and if that steaming locomotive would lose any momentum without Nelson. The answer? Nope, as quarterback Aaron Rodgers still passed for 355 yards with two touchdowns.
But that came with depth stepping up to seamlessly fill in for Nelson. Most notably, Adams and Allison combined for 122 receiving yards on eight catches. Then a few days later neither receiver was practicing, leaving the Packers with injury concerns hovering around three of their top four receivers.
Nelson has made progress, but much of it has felt like baby steps. He was a limited participant during most of the Wednesday and Thursday practices this week, and then sat out Friday due to a touch of the flu.
"I caught some balls, tried to work slowly back to it and feel things out," he said after Wednesday's practice, via Bull Huber of Scout.com. It's hard to nurse broken ribs back to health, and the simple act of running can be incredibly painful with each jarring step. So if the Packers get anything at all from Nelson it should be considered a bonus.
Adams, meanwhile, suffered an ankle injury during the Packers' divisional-round win. He didn't practice all week and is listed as questionable. He's still expected to play, but his effectiveness is in serious doubt.
Then there's Allison, who faces the same situation as Adams. He'll likely play too and gut it out, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, but his ability to truly contribute is uncertain.
There's much more optimism around the status of Allison and Adams. Still, Packers head coach Mike McCarthy admitted earlier in the week that if his team was preparing for a regular-season game all three would sit out, via Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel. That's a daunting thought.
Atlanta Falcons
The Falcons are remarkably healthy for a team that's still playing in mid January. The only concern is an obvious one: Will Jones' toe hold up for an entire game this time?
Jones finished second in the league with 1,409 regular-season receiving yards, and he did it while battling a toe issue and missing two games. He re-injured that toe in the divisional round and played a season low 59.2 percent of Atlanta's offensive snaps.
But a hobbled Jones still caught six passes for 67 yards and a touchdown against the Seattle Seahawks. His practice work was managed and limited for much of the week, and maybe he'll also be not quite his full self again during the NFC Championship. However, if the Falcons get, say, 80 percent of Julio Jones that's still better than 100 percent of almost anyone else.
Pittsburgh Steelers
The Steelers are also relatively healthy, and the only injury of significance is to Green. Harrison's practice time was managed throughout the week as he deals with shoulder and triceps injuries. But he's expected to be fine.
Green has managed concussion issues all season and missed the divisional round. He practiced Friday, but in a limited capacity and not with the first-team offense. The 26-year-old made the trip to New England, but he remains in the concussion protocol, according to ESPN.com's Jeremy Fowler.
While seeing Green healthy would clearly be a welcome sight, the Steelers have enough depth to overcome his absence. That was shown when backup tight end Jesse James caught five passes for 83 yards against the Kansas City Chiefs.
New England Patriots
There are a lot of dings and bruises up and down the Patriots' injury report. But aside from the very obvious (Gronkowski's season-ending back issue) no one is expected to miss Sunday's game, and every player listed practiced in at least a limited capacity all week.
There is, however, some concern surrounding Hogan. He was walking with a limp Friday, according to Sports Illustrated's Greg Bedard, which puts his top-end speed and general mobility in question.
But there should be enough depth to make up for Hogan if he's restricted. Mitchell was a limited practice participant prior to the divisional round before missing the Patriots' win over the Houston Texans. But now ESPN.com's Mike Reiss says his status is "trending in the right direction."
Biggest Questions
Can the Patriots at least somewhat limit Le'Veon Bell?
Let's just establish this right away here: Bell isn't fair.
The Steelers running back has played 14 games now during the 2016-17 season including the playoffs. In those games he's averaging an absurd 158.9 yards from scrimmage.
Sure, the Patriots held him to just 3.9 yards per carry back in Week 7, which was a full yard lower then his overall regular-season per-game average. But as mentioned previously, an already strong Patriots run defense had the luxury of being able to key on Bell with Landry Jones under center for the Steelers.
There is a precedent for Bell getting slowed by a high-end run defense when Roethlisberger is healthy. That came in Week 10 when the top-ranked Dallas Cowboys run defense bottled him up for just 57 yards on 17 carries (3.4 yards per carry).
However, he still contributed in that game with 77 receiving yards. Which is what makes Bell so dangerous. He's such a multi-faceted and dynamic weapon, and can hurt you in multiple ways.
Can the Steelers finish a drive or two?
The narrative focus at the end of Pittsburgh's divisional-round win was on the Chiefs, and especially the penalty taken by left tackle Eric Fisher that negated a successful game-tying two-point conversion. But really, that game had no business being remotely close.
The Steelers put together seven drives that advanced inside the opposing 30-yard line, and on four of those drives they kept marching 10 more yards into the red zone and beyond. Yet they still didn't score a single touchdown, instead settling for six field goals.
They held on for a road playoff win. But now the Steelers face a Patriots defense that allowed a league low 15.6 points per game, and this time settling for field goals at Gillette Stadium will spell certain doom.
Will a banged up wide receiver corps finally catch up to the Packers?
We get it, Aaron Rodgers. When the Packers quarterback is playing at a world-beating level as he is now, everyone around him turns into a Pro Bowler immediately.
Or at least it feels that way. But eventually as the injuries pile up is there a threat that Rodgers could look a little human if his supporting cast dwindles or is hobbled?
As we discussed just one slide ago, the list of receiver injuries is lengthy for the Packers. Nelson is progressing, but he'll likely be extremely limited if his longshot-chance of playing comes through. It sounds like Adams and Allison will play, but missing a whole week of practice isn't exactly an encouraging sign for their performance levels.
The NFC Championship is setting up to be a shootout between two high-octane offenses against two solid though flawed defenses. And the Packers could be missing some firepower.
Can the Falcons get consistent pressure on Rodgers?
The Falcons' pass rush greatly improved in 2016. But of their 34 sacks, 15.5 came from outside linebacker Vic Beasley.
As impressive as Beasley was all season with four multi-sack games, it's not difficult to imagine a near future when Packers tackle Bryan Bulaga neutralizes him to some degree. Bulaga allowed only four sacks all season on 679 passing snaps, according to Pro Football Focus.
If Beasley can't get consistent pressure on Rodgers and create chaos, a scorching-hot quarterback will have more than enough time to pick apart the league's 28th-ranked secondary. Then again, it might not matter much either way. Rodgers has been sacked eight times over two playoff games, and he's still thrown for 717 yards while averaging 8.6 yards per attempt.
Green Bay Packers at Atlanta Falcons Breakdown
There are a whole lot of health concerns surrounding the Packers both among the wide receivers, and among a group of defensive backs that have been limping all season.
And again, logic says that eventually being limited on game day and missing precious preparation time throughout the week will catch up to the key contributors in question. But that hasn't happened yet, and no matter who is out there Rodgers is simply an unstoppable superhero who draws plays up in the sand.
The Packers offense has scored 30-plus points in six straight games. Over an eight-game winning streak their margin of victory has been 12.6 points. And that hasn't been boosted by beating up on bottom-feeding defenses either.
In fact, quite the opposite has happened recently. The Packers' two playoff opponents so far (the Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants) both fielded defenses that ranked in the top five throughout the regular season in points allowed. The Packers have also put up 38 points on the Minnesota Vikings (sixth in points allowed), and another 38 on the Seattle Seahawks (third in points allowed).
The Falcons defense, meanwhile, ranked 27th in that metric.
The expected shootout took shape when these two teams met back in Week 8, when the Falcons squeaked out a 33-32 homefield victory. That was when Rodgers was slumping, though, and before the rise of running back Ty Montgomery. The pieces are in place for Green Bay to prevail this time in another close contest, even with the wide receiver bumps and bruises.
Prediction: Packers 35, Falcons 30
Pittsburgh Steelers at New England Patriots Breakdown
We know the Steelers can score points in bunches. We've seen that repeatedly during a nine-game winning streak when their loaded offense has averaged 25.9 points per game.
The questions for them against a Patriots team that also scores points by the cargo load lies on the other side of the ball.
The Steelers defense has improved while fueled by a 38-year-old post-flight gym rat. Pittsburgh has allowed just 28 points over two playoff games, and only 16.6 per game during their current win streak. But there's reason to be concerned about how the Steelers defense will react when asked to prevent a shootout.
The Steelers didn't face many high-caliber offenses throughout the 2016-17 season. They had to stop only four opposing teams that finished the season among the top 10 in average points per game.
The Steelers allowed 89 points over those four games, which included a 35-30 loss to the fifth-ranked Cowboys. And also more convincingly, a 27-16 loss at home to the Patriots, a game when running back LeGarrette Blount rumbled ahead freely for 127 rushing yards on 24 carries (5.3 yards per carry) with two touchdowns.
Pittsburgh has to play a flawless game to get past the Patriots on the road and advance to their third Super Bowl during the Mike Tomlin era. That's a mighty tough ask in chilly Foxboro where playoff wins go to meet their frozen death.
Prediction: Patriots 24, Steelers 17
What Happens Next?
Oh, you know what's coming next: Two weeks of picking apart every nook and cranny of a matchup, a media day when serious questions are asked while a barrel man is possibly present, humans that double as walking billboards on radio row, so many parties and bad late-night decisions in Houston and finally, a football game.
It's Super Bowl LI!
Any matchup with the four teams remaining will be compelling and worthy of the game's grandest stage. In Houston we'll see two of the league's best quarterbacks and two of the league's best offenses. If things fall one way we could see two of the league's best wide receivers squaring off (Brown vs. Jones), and if they fall another we'll see two of the league's best rushing offenses (Falcons vs. Patriots).
There's no wrong option, and passing out into a deep winter slumber to make the 14 days fly by isn't a bad idea at all. If that's your preferred time-passing method please be well aware of some vital information:
Super Bowl date: Sunday, Feb. 9
Expected start time: 6:30p.m. ET
Venue: NRG Stadium
Halftime performer: Lady Gaga
Like the new article format? Send us feedback!