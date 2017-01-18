Copa del Rey 2017: Wednesday's Quarter-Final, Leg 1 Results and Reaction

Celta Vigo stunned Real Madrid 2-1 at the Santiago Bernabeu on Wednesday evening to take a commanding lead from the first leg of their Copa del Rey quarter-final clash.

Iago Aspas put the visitors into the lead after 64 minutes, and Jonny provided a quick reply to Marcelo's equaliser to help Celta leave the Spanish capital with a clear advantage before next Tuesday's return leg.

Top-flight outfit Alaves, meanwhile, took a 2-0 advantage in the first leg of their quarter-final meeting with second-tier Alcorcon after Ibai Gomez scored twice in the dying minutes of their clash at Santo Domingo.

Alcorcon midfielder Carlos Bellvis was shown a straight red card in injury time and will play no part in the second leg, with his dismissal giving substitute Ibai the opportunity to net a late second from a free-kick.

Read on for a roundup of Wednesday's Copa del Rey action as the quarter-finals got underway in style.

2016-17 Copa del Rey: Quarter-Final 1st-Leg Scores Fixture Score Alcorcon vs. Alaves 0-2 Real Madrid vs. Celta Vigo 1-2 BBC Sport

Recap

Real came into their midweek meeting having beaten Celta in their previous five meetings, but that record was put to the sword after the visiting outfit put up an admirable fight in difficult surroundings on Wednesday.

Manager Zinedine Zidane's side were dominant in the first 45 minutes but toiled in finding the breakthrough, even though Cristiano Ronaldo came into the starting team for a rare Copa appearance, per ESPN FC:

HT: Real Madrid 0-0 Celta Vigo



It’s level at the break in Cristiano Ronaldo’s first Copa del Rey appearance since Jan. 2015... pic.twitter.com/thWtOCgrO5 — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) January 18, 2017

Even with the four-time Ballon d'Or winner among their cast, Real struggled to pierce Celta's lines and eventually saw their own defence penetrated when the in-form Aspas finished off a sweeping counter move.

With a little under 30 minutes remaining, Aspas provided a breakthrough most of the Bernabeu wasn't hoping for. Celta stormed down the left flank before a cross into the box was blocked and found its way to Aspas unmarked in the area, and he continued his fine run of goals, per Squawka:

Iago Aspas has now scored 13 goals in his last 13 games across all competitions for Celta Vigo.



Form of his life. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/WNBQrgI3WM — Squawka Football (@Squawka) January 18, 2017

Celta defender Hugo Mallo was unfortunate to see his headed clearance fall straight to Marcelo just inside the area five minutes later, and the Brazilian thundered home a volley to level the scores in swift fashion.

If both sets of fans thought that was a quick reply, however, Jonny's 70th-minute strike straight from kick-off—engineered by none other than Aspas—proved to be of a different calibre, as detailed by ESPN FC's Dermot Corrigan:

58 seconds between Marcelo's 1-1 and Jonny's 1-2. — Dermot Corrigan (@dermotmcorrigan) January 18, 2017

Real were unable to find another response after that and were left to settle for a one-goal deficit before they make the trip to Balaidos next Tuesday, now at risk of falling into a rut following Sunday's 2-1 defeat at Sevilla.

Zidane even threw on Karim Benzema for the final 10 minutes of Wednesday's despairing result, but even the Frenchman's addition alongside Ronaldo couldn't provide the touch of class needed to get over the line a second time.

Alcorcon needed a home result in order to preserve any chance of making their way into the next round of the competition, but the Segunda Division side gave themselves a mountain to climb following a late collapse on Wednesday.

A fairly drab meeting between them and Alaves looked like it was destined for a bore draw until Ibai's late introduction provided Alaves with the impetus they needed to go on and steal the show, per the Guardian's Sid Lowe:



FT. Alcorcon 0-2 Alaves. Ibai Gomez comes on in 88th minute, scores in 90th and 94th. pic.twitter.com/AyHDf8yrGa — Sid Lowe (@sidlowe) January 18, 2017

Ibai's first came at the end of an enticing counter-attack, in which Alaves showed their class as La Liga participants, not least of which was due to their clear advantage in terms of stamina.

The substitute's second was more down to flash-in-the-pan brilliance as Alcorcon's wall failed to block a sumptuous free-kick effort from 25 yards out, and they now have a massive task in cutting the 2-0 deficit in next Tuesday's return leg.