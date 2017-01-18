Plymouth Argyle vs. Liverpool: Score and Reaction from 2017 FA Cup Replay

Liverpool advanced to the fourth round of the 2016-17 FA Cup after a first-half goal from Lucas Leiva gave the Reds a 1-0 victory over League Two Plymouth Argyle in Wednesday's third-round replay.

Manager Jurgen Klopp's side will face Wolverhampton Wanderers in the fourth round of the competition as a reward for their performance in the replay, where Plymouth proved to be worthy contenders.

Philippe Coutinho made his first start since November, while Daniel Sturridge and Divock Origi aided a three-pronged attack. Trent Alexander-Arnold kept his place at left-back for Liverpool after featuring in Sunday's draw with Manchester United.

Origi had an opportunity to give the Reds a 2-0 lead in the embers of the match, but he continued a worrying record from the spot after seeing his attempt saved, per Squawka:

Divock Origi has now missed each of his last 5 penalties across all competitions.



That was his first for Liverpool. pic.twitter.com/IoIgF2NG2K — Squawka Football (@Squawka) January 18, 2017

Liverpool have at times become accustomed to playing on the counter in the Premier League this season, but there was little need for such tactics on Wednesday, as the top-flight team assumed an instant advantage in possession.

That being said, a Plymouth side that were set up to sit back and absorb pressure—with two clear four-man banks of defenders and midfielders—did their bit to restrict the visitors' efforts on goal in the opening 45 minutes.

Just as was the case at Anfield 10 days ago, the Pilgrims hoped to frustrate their guests, but the magic of players like Coutinho and Sturridge made it clear there was a gulf separating the two teams in terms of quality.

But the goal ended up coming from an unlikely source. Lucas provided the breakthrough with his first goal in almost seven years, and BT Sport Football captured a rare piece of footage:

The breakthrough was deserved, too. Sturridge was denied a clear penalty after being brought down in the box by Oscar Threlkeld, but referee Graham Scott waved away any appeals.

Graham Carey almost succeeded in giving the hosts an instant leveller after ripping a shot from just outside the area, but Liverpool stopper Loris Karius was equal to the effort to keep the Merseysiders ahead.

Plymouth gave their guests a scare as they approached the half-time whistle, when Paul Garita went close to tapping in a super Jake Jervis cross before Alexander-Arnold intervened.

Liverpool headed in at the break with a valuable one-goal advantage to their name and youngsters impressing, with 19-year-old midfielder Ovie Ejaria among them, per WhoScored.com:

Ovie Ejaria: Finished the first half with a 100% pass success rate, completing all 44 of his attempted passes for Liverpool #PLYLIV — WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) January 18, 2017

The second period at Home Park wasn't as enticing as the first, and it wasn't until Harry Wilson's debut introduction after 63 minutes that the Reds picked their pace back up in front of goal.

The 19-year-old came on for Coutinho and almost got an inadvertent debut goal for his troubles, too, after Luke McCormick's attempted clearance in the box ricocheted just wide of the Plymouth net off Wilson.

Not long after that, however, Liverpool were sent a warning shot of their own when Karius was left sprawling to keep Jervis' bicycle kick out with a little more than 10 minutes remaining, per BBC 5 Live Sport:

Plymouth hit the post!!



Jervis's acrobatic effort strikes the woodwork.



"Karius was beaten" - Hartson



📻 https://t.co/NI1sjtGRxI#PLYLIV pic.twitter.com/C4CY6FEv4D — BBC 5 live Sport (@5liveSport) January 18, 2017

Liverpool's dominance was almost asserted in the dying minutes, when Alberto Moreno drew a penalty in the box after being fouled by Yann Songo'o, but McCormick saved Origi's effort from 12 yards.

The scoreline was hardly as convincing as the Reds might have hoped for against an opponent three divisions below them, albeit with an experimental lineup in place. Origi's frustrations, in particular, continued with a soft penalty attempt, as BT Sport Football showed:

Oh no, @DivockOrigi! His tame penalty is easily saved by Luke McCormick.🙈 #EmiratesFACup https://t.co/ARYqw04cmj — BT Sport Football (@btsportfootball) January 18, 2017

Liverpool will turn their attention back to the Premier League on Saturday, when they hope to boost their charge for the title with a home clash against Swansea City.

Championship outfit Wolves promise to present a significant jump in competition compared to Plymouth, however, and they've already ousted Premier League competition this term, beating Stoke City 2-0 in the third round.

Post-Match Reaction

Dan Mullan/Getty Images Klopp was pleased to finish Wednesday's fixture in 90 minutes.

Despite Home Park's obvious charm, Klopp was more than happy to come away with a scrappy win in 90 minutes above all else on Monday, having already experienced the task of extra time in his English tenure.

Speaking to the media after the match, the German appeared happy just to book a place in the next round without any unnecessary extra, per ESPN FC's Ben Dinnery:

Klopp: "It is all good, no extra-time, job done, let's go home. As nice as it is here, we leave as early as possible, so all good." #LFC — Ben Dinnery (@BenDinnery) January 18, 2017

The visiting manager was also pleased to see Lucas get on the scoreboard while revealing an interesting fact about the defensively minded Brazilian, via Anfield HQ:

Klopp on Lucas: "He is the top scorer in training! I love this in football, everyone can cause problems." — Anfield HQ (@AnfieldHQ) January 18, 2017

Plymouth boss Derek Adams also spoke to BT Sport (h/t BBC Sport) after his side's defeat but was keen to see his players keep their heads held high:

We took the game to Liverpool at times and in the second half touched the post with Jake Jervis and in the end we were unfortunate not to score. Overall I thought it was a very good performance from us. In the end we lost one goal over two games to Liverpool. The players can be proud of themselves tonight, the supporters showed their appreciation throughout. I think tonight and over the two games we have shown we are a very good side. We have had a great start to the season in League Two, we're past halfway and hopefully we can kick on.

Adams added his players "have to take confidence from tonight," and they'll need it as they sit four points from the summit in League Two, continuing their campaign for promotion as swiftly as possible.