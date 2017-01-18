Kole Calhoun, Angels Agree to New Contract: Latest Details, Comments, Reaction

The Los Angeles Angels have rewarded outfielder Kole Calhoun after the best season of his career with a new contract extension.

The Angels officially announced Calhoun's extension as a three-year deal with a team option for 2020.

Per SB Nation's Chris Cotillo, Calhoun's deal guarantees him $26 million over the first three years with the option year valued at $14 million.

Calhoun was an eighth-round draft pick by the Angels in 2010. He made his major league debut in 2012 and appeared in just 79 games over his first two seasons.

Calhoun's breakout season came in 2014 when he hit .272/.325/.450 with 17 home runs in 127 games. He has appeared in 316 out of a possible 324 games over the previous two seasons, setting a new career high with a .348 on-base percentage and 4.0 FanGraphs wins above replacement in 2016.

Prior to signing a long-term extension, per Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports, Calhoun previously agreed to a one-year deal worth $6.4 million on Jan. 13. His new deal with the team buys out his two remaining arbitration years after 2017 and possibly one year of free agency if the Angels exercise their option.

Everything with the Angels on the field currently runs through Mike Trout, who won his second American League MVP award in 2016 and has been the best player in MLB for the past five seasons, but Calhoun has turned into a key piece in their lineup.

Calhoun trailed only Trout and Albert Pujols on the Angels in home runs and was third in on-base percentage last season. He's a solid all-around contributor and a smart long-term investment for a franchise that needs to start taking advantage of having the best player in the sport.