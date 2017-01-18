NFL Denies Telling Lady Gaga to Avoid Politics During Super Bowl Halftime Show

On the heels of a report that the NFL asked Lady Gaga to avoid politics during her Super Bowl LI halftime performance, the league has denied the conversation took place.

According to Sophie Schillaci of ETOnline.com, a source said the NFL would not permit Gaga to take part in any political demonstrations in conjunction with her halftime show: "Lady Gaga was told by the NFL that she cannot say anything or bring anything up about the election, or mention [President-elect] Donald Trump."

Per Christopher D. Shea of the New York Times, NFL spokeswoman Natalie Ravitz begged to differ in a statement: "This is unsourced nonsense from people trying to stir up controversy where there is none. ... Lady Gaga is focused on putting together an amazing show for fans and we love working with her on it; we aren't going to be distracted by this."

Lady Gaga supported Democratic Party candidate Hillary Clinton during the presidential election and performed at her final campaign rally, according to Amy Chozick of the New York Times.

She also held up an anti-Trump sign outside Trump Tower following his victory, as seen in this photo, courtesy of Entertainment Weekly:

Lady Gaga protested outside Trump Tower following Clinton's loss, holding a sign that read “Love trumps hate”: https://t.co/52ir7uyuhB pic.twitter.com/7t4CDEbwKE — Entertainment Weekly (@EW) November 9, 2016

Gaga has yet to comment publicly on whether the NFL laid down any limitations with regard to political messages.

Super Bowl LI will take place Feb. 5 at NRG Stadium in Houston.

