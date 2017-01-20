10 Dominant Teams That Get No Sympathy When They Lose

1 of 11

Brian Blanco/Getty Images

New England Patriots fans are surely bummed when their team loses, but does anyone else feel sorry for Bill Belichick's boys? Probably not.

The Patriots are not the only such team in sports. In fact, regular winning tends to have an inverse relationship with sympathy. The more you win, the less folks feel bad for you when you don't.

Careful, this is not a list of hated teams—although many included are generally disliked. This is a list of teams that are either historically or recently dominant. Because of that dominance, it's very hard to feel sympathy on the rare occasion they do lose.

And listen, if this video of sad Alabama fans don't tug at your heartstrings, that doesn't make you a bad person.

As Luke Kerr-Dineen of For the Win put it, "Feeling bad for an Alabama for not winning its bazillionth national championship is like feeling bad for Warren Buffet because he misplaced that rouge five dollar bill he saw lying around earlier."

Exactly.