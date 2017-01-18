PFWA Awards 2016: Matt Ryan and Khalil Mack Headline List of Recipients

Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse more stories

The Pro Football Writers of America announced its annual award winners on Wednesday, including offensive and defensive players of the year and the All-Rookie team.

Oakland Raiders linebacker Khalil Mack won the PFWA Defensive Player of the Year after he put up 11 sacks.

On the offensive side of the ball, Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan not only won Player of the Year honors, but he was also voted the 2016 NFL MVP.

Ryan put up his finest season as a professional as he recorded a career-best 4,944 yards with 38 touchdowns and a career-low seven interceptions.

Ryan was part of one of the most fearsome duos in the league with wide receiver Julio Jones, and the Falcons' high-powered offense is a main reason why the team is one win away from playing in Super Bowl LI:

The PFWA released its awards for the league's top rookies Tuesday, including its All-Rookie team, which was headlined by the young Dallas Cowboys duo that electrified the league this season:

2016 PWFA All-Rookie Team Position Player Team QB Dak Prescott Dallas Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott Dallas Cowboys RB Jordan Howard Chicago Bears WR Sterling Shepard New York Giants WR Michael Thomas New Orleans Saints TE Hunter Henry Los Angeles Chargers C Cody Whitehair Chicago Bears G Joe Thuney New England Patriots G Laremy Tunsil Miami Dolphins T Jack Conklin Tennessee Titans T Taylor Decker Detroit Lions DL Joey Bosa Los Angeles Chargers DL DeForest Buckner San Francisco 49ers DL Chris Jones Kansas City Chiefs DL Yannick Ngakoue Jacksonville Jaguars LB Jatavis Brown Los Angeles Chargers LB Leonard Floyd Chicago Bears LB Deion Jones Atlanta Falcons CB Vernon Hargreaves III Tampa Bay Buccaneers CB Jalen Ramsey Jacksonville Jaguars S Karl Joseph Oakland Raiders S Keanu Neal Atlanta Falcons PK Wil Lutz New Orleans Saints P Riley Dixon Denver Broncos KR Tyreek Hill Kansas City Chiefs PR Tyreek Hill Kansas City Chiefs ST Tyreek Hill Kansas City Chiefs PFWA

Running back Ezekiel Elliott burst on to the scene to take Rookie of the Year and Offensive Rookie of the Year honors in 2016 as one half of the young Cowboys' duo, alongside quarterback Dak Prescott.

The Ohio State alumnus led the league with 1,631 rushing yards and 108.7 yards per game. He added 15 touchdowns on the ground as he was almost untouchable at times behind a stellar Dallas offensive line.

Playing under the pressure of taking over for veteran quarterback Tony Romo, Prescott passed for 3,667 yards with 23 touchdowns and just four interceptions.

He had a quarterback rating of over 100 in 12 of his 16 games, and although he and the Cowboys fell short in the NFC Divisional Round against the Green Bay Packers, he won the respect of opposing passer Aaron Rodgers, per Jon Machota of the Dallas Morning News:

Aaron Rodgers on Dak Prescott: "The guy is outstanding. He's had a phenomenal year. The Cowboys have a bright future with Dak Prescott." — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) January 16, 2017

While his team didn't have a successful season, Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa won the PFWA's Defensive Rookie of the Year award despite missing the first four games of the season.

In just 12 games, Bosa racked up 10.5 sacks and 41 total tackles as he quickly developed into a premier pass-rusher. He was the lone bright spot of a Chargers defense that allowed the fourth-most points in the NFL.

But for a franchise that is looking to start fresh in Los Angeles, the Chargers at least have a future star in Bosa.

