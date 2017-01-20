La Liga Fixtures 2017 Week 19: Schedule, Live Stream Info, Picks and Key Players

Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse more stories

Real Madrid will expect to take another step towards the La Liga title on Saturday as they host mid-table Malaga at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium.

Los Blancos suffered a rare defeat in their previous league game, falling to a 2-1 loss to Sevilla.

Stevan Jovetic's goal ended Madrid's 40-game unbeaten run, and Zinedine Zidane will want to see his side bounce back.

Barcelona travel to minnows Eibar, hoping to bridge the two-point gap between themselves and the leaders.

Here is how you can watch all the upcoming matches from Spain's top division, including picks and players to watch out for:

2016-17 La Liga: Week 19 Schedule, Picks Date Time Home Away Live Stream Pick Friday, Jan. 20 7:45 p.m. GMT/2:45 p.m. ET Las Palmas Deportivo La Coruna Sky Go (UK)/ BeIN Sports Connect, fubo TV (U.S.) Draw Saturday Jan. 21 12 p.m. GMT/7 a.m. ET Espanyol Granada Sky Go (UK)/ BeIN Sports Connect, fubo TV (U.S.) Espanyol Saturday Jan. 21 3:15 p.m. GMT/10:15 a.m. ET Real Madrid Malaga Sky Go (UK)/ BeIN Sports Connect, fubo TV (U.S.) Real Madrid Saturday Jan. 21 5:30 p.m. GMT/12:30 p.m. ET Alaves Leganes Sky Go (UK)/ BeIN Sports Connect, fubo TV (U.S.) Alaves Saturday Jan. 21 7:45 p.m. GMT/2:45 p.m. ET Villarreal Valencia Sky Go (UK)/ BeIN Sports Connect, fubo TV (U.S.) Villarreal Sunday, Jan. 22 11 a.m. GMT/6 a.m. ET Osasuna Sevilla Sky Go (UK)/ BeIN Sports Connect, fubo TV (U.S.) Sevilla Sunday, Jan. 22 3:15 p.m. GMT/10:15 a.m. ET Athletic Bilbao Atletico Madrid Sky Go (UK)/ BeIN Sports Connect, fubo TV (U.S.) Draw Sunday, Jan. 22 5:30 p.m. GMT/12:30 p.m. ET Real Betis Sporting Gijon Sky Go (UK)/ BeIN Sports Connect, fubo TV (U.S.) Betis Sunday, Jan. 22 5:30 p.m. GMT/12:30 p.m. ET Real Sociedad Celta Vigo Sky Go (UK)/ BeIN Sports Connect, fubo TV (U.S.) Draw Sunday, Jan. 22 7:45 p.m. GMT/2:45 p.m. ET Eibar Barcelona Sky Go (UK)/ BeIN Sports Connect, fubo TV (U.S.) Barca Various

Viewers in the United States can stream live matches via FuboTV and beIN Sports Connect, while audiences in the United Kingdom can use the Sky Go app to watch the action.

Sergio Ramos and Karim Benzema , Real Madrid

CRISTINA QUICLER/Getty Images

Captain Ramos was at the centre of Madrid's defeat to Sevilla in La Liga, but the towering defender had been inspirational during his team's extended unbeaten run.

The Spain international headed into the back of his own net against Sevilla with five minutes remaining on the clock, setting up a grandstand finish as their opponents won the match in stoppage time.

Football Espana (via Eurosport) quoted the defender after Real were defeated, with Ramos saying he was happy with the performance and tactics:

I haven’t seen the [own goal]. We didn’t relax, we weren’t able to control parts of the game… But hey, we’ll keep our heads held high. Reception from the fans? When I got onto the pitch, I tried to ignore it. My own goal was just one of those things. It was one of my best games here with Real Madrid. 3-5-2? It didn’t come as a surprise. It was a system different to the one we’re accustomed to, but it worked well, if we had won, the analyses would’ve been different. It more than worked.

Etsuo Hara/Getty Images

The 30-year-old continues to be a goal threat for Zidane from set pieces and crosses into the box.

Ramos has four goals in 10 La Liga appearances this term, according to WhoScored.com.

Benzema remains an unsung hero for Los Blancos this season, and he has supplemented Cristiano Ronaldo's goal haul.

The Frenchman has found the net nine times in La Liga and the UEFA Champions League, per WhoScored.

Masterpress/Getty Images

According to Matt Hughes of the Times (h/t Rhys Turrell of the Daily Star), Benzema's form has made him a target for Chelsea as he continues to impress as a striker.

The attacker remains one of Europe's premier players, and his contribution to the Madrid cause has kept him prominent in his manager's plans.

Real will be hoping for a big performance against Malaga and will want to put the disappointment of the defeat to Sevilla firmly behind them.

A further loss to Celta Vigo in the Copa del Rey will have the European champions even more desperate to win on Saturday.