Deal or No Deal: Should These Sports Superstars Be Traded?

Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse the slideshow

The New York Knicks have won one playoff series since acquiring Carmelo Anthony in 2011.

Mike Stobe/Getty Images The New York Knicks have won one playoff series since acquiring Carmelo Anthony in 2011.

Athletes are not as interchangeable as numbered briefcases, but every player has a price.

Sports owners and executives are not known for their loyalty. If someone is getting too old or isn't validating his current contract, they will waive away years of service and ship him out of town.

The Philadelphia 76ers have waited years for Joel Embiid to validate The Process, but wouldn't they listen if the New Orleans Pelicans offered Anthony Davis?

Even superstars—many of whom have spent years and/or their entire career with their current organization—are not spared from trade chatter. The hot stove craves big names to ignite the flames. Some will spend years sizzling before a team finally makes a move.

These prominent athletes can't escape trade buzz. Some is pure speculation, but a deal makes sense in most of the highlighted situations.

Note, however, that a "Deal" endorsement means that a trade should happen, not that it will. These are not predictions to who will stay or go, but assessments of whether a change of scenery is wise.

A "depends on the offer" disclaimer applies to every verdict, but let's reach a decision assuming each team will receive fair market value.