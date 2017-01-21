    Zab JudahDownload App

    Zab Judah vs. Jorge Luis Munguia: Winner, Recap and Reaction

    NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 07: Zab Judah looks on between rounds against Paulie Malignaggi during their fight for the NABF welterweight title at the Barclays Center on December 7, 2013 in the Brooklyn Borough of New York City. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)
    Al Bello/Getty Images
    Adam WellsFeatured ColumnistJanuary 22, 2017

    Zab Judah's long-awaited return to the boxing ring was a successful one, as the former welterweight champion defeated Jorge Luis Munguia by TKO in the second round on Saturday. 

    This was a bout essentially designed to make Judah look good and shake off any potential ring rust, so the mission was accomplished. 

    Judah last fought in December 2013 when he lost to Paulie Malignaggi by unanimous decision. It marked his third loss in four fights, casting doubt on his ability to be a top welterweight at the age of 36.

    More than three years later, time didn't seem to be on Judah's side, yet he put together the perfect storm of circumstances to get back on the winning track. 

    Yet there has never been any doubt in Judah's mind that he would be able to regain the form that once made him the undisputed welterweight champion. 

    Here's what Judah told ESPN.com's Dan Rafael about keeping his body in top shape for when an opportunity came his way:

    I have a lot left, and even though I've been off, I've been through numerous training camps. I sparred with [Floyd] Mayweather when he was getting ready for the [Manny] Pacquiao fight [in 2015]. I got in tremendous shape.

    A couple of fights fell through because of different difficulties, but I was always prepared, always in great shape. Still to this day, I've never been as heavy as 160 or 165. I have 20 years in the game, and I'm still at 140 pounds. I feel like I am a very disciplined fighter.

    As for what this win means for Judah moving forward, that's a more complicated issue. He did need a win to turn around his previous losing stretch, but Munguia is not the kind of fighter to provide an accurate litmus test. 

    Munguia is a 28-year-old fighter who now has a pedestrian 12-8 career record and has lost five consecutive fights and seven of his last nine overall. 

    This wasn't a fight to build up Judah for a welterweight title shot—at least, it shouldn't be—but he can use this win as a springboard for another fight later this year that can lead to bigger things for him down the road. 

    Where can I comment?

    Stay on your game

    Latest news, insights, and forecasts on your teams across leagues.

    Choose Teams
    Get it on the App StoreGet it on Google Play

    Real-time news for your teams right on your mobile device.

    Download
    Copyright © 2017 Bleacher Report, Inc. Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. All Rights Reserved. BleacherReport.com is part of Bleacher Report – Turner Sports Network, part of the Turner Sports and Entertainment Network. Certain photos copyright © 2017 Getty Images. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of Getty Images is strictly prohibited. AdChoices 