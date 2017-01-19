Ranking the Best Players to Never Start an NBA All-Star Game

The annual talk of NBA All-Star starter snubs is complicated enough as is, but this year's discussion could be tougher to suss out than ever before.

No longer will starting nods be doled out by the fans alone, which had been the case since 1975. Instead, those votes will count for 50 percent of the process, with players and media accounting for another 25 percent apiece. That split has made selecting starters for the Eastern and Western Conference squads juuust a bit more byzantine, which figures to trickle down into a more convoluted debate over who should (and shouldn't) have been picked and why they weren't (or were).

Any deserving players who get left out would hardly be the first. Comb through the annals of All-Star history, and you'll find a heftier helping of Hall of Famers and comparable talents who never got the kind of love at the ballot box that you might imagine.

But rather than sort through all those old box scores yourself, check out our 12-man roster of the best All-Stars who never started, picked for this list according to career accomplishments and listed alphabetically.