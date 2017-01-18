AFCON 2017: Wednesday Scores, Results, Standings and Updated Schedule

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's first-half penalty salvaged a draw for 2017 Africa Cup of Nations hosts Gabon as they drew 1-1 with Burkina Faso on Wednesday to remain unbeaten in Group A.

Prejuce Nakoulma gave Burkina Faso the lead after making an unexpected appearance off the bench as an early substitute, but the hosts were able to pull level just 15 minutes after the opener.

The result means all three games thus far in Group A have now finished with 1-1 scorelines, so everything remains up for grabs as the four teams battle for their places in the quarter-finals.

Cameroon face Guinea Bissau in the other Group A fixture later on Wednesday evening, and both those teams now have the opportunity to take the pool's summit with a win in their second outings of the competition.

Read on for a recap of Wednesday's results and a look at how those scores impact the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations standings.

2017 Africa Cup of Nations: Wednesday's Group A Results Fixture Score Gabon vs. Burkina Faso 1-1 Cameroon vs. Guinea Bissau 7 p.m. GMT/2 p.m. ET CAFOnline.com

2017 Africa Cup of Nations: Group A Standings Pos Team Pld W D L GF GA GD Pts 1 Gabon (H) 2 0 1 0 2 2 0 2 1 Burkina Faso 2 0 1 0 2 2 0 2 3 Cameroon 1 0 1 0 1 1 0 1 3 Guinea-Bissau 1 0 1 0 1 1 0 1 CAFOnline.com

View the AFCON 2017 schedule in full on the official CAF website.

Gabon 1-1 Burkina Faso

Nakoulma was left out of Burkina Faso's starting XI for Wednesday's test against the tournament hosts, but the attacker was given an early chance to prove manager Paulo Duarte's decision wrong following an early injury.

Jonathan Pitroipa, regularly one of Burkina Faso's best players, was forced off after just 11 minutes, but Nakoulma ensured the change was a positive one for the side instead of a hindrance.

His chase-down from a hopeful boot from Burkina Faso's box into the Gabon half paid dividends after he tangled with two defenders before poking the Stallions ahead, leaving African football writer Ed Dove full or praise:

Really summed up Nakoulma's qualities there; upper body strength, pace, guile in the box...Johann Sebastian Obiang looks shattered. — Ed Dove (@EddyDove) January 18, 2017

That 23rd-minute breakthrough was fairly short-lived, however, as Aubameyang drew a foul from Burkina Faso goalkeeper Kouakou Herve Koffi on the 38th minute, with the stopper picking up a booking for his troubles.

The Borussia Dortmund striker stepped up to convert himself and dutifully tucked away his second goal in as many AFCON 2017 matches, although ESPN's Colin Udoh noted Aubameyang went looking for the spot-kick:

You could see that a mile away. Aubameyang played for it, Koffi bought it. Ref awarded it #KweseAtAfcon — Colin NOT Collins (@ColinUdoh) January 18, 2017

It mattered little in the end, though, as both teams failed to capture the breakthrough that would give them the edge in Group A, each at times appearing hesitant to risk much in fear of what defeat could mean for their title hopes.

Gabon had the majority of possession during the second half, per Flashscore.com, but it was Burkina Faso who enjoyed more attempts on goal—six to four—as the two teams shared the spoils once again in Group A.