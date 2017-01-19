Picking a Combined Liverpool XI from the 2013/14 and Current Squads

Liverpool finished second under Brendan Rodgers at the end of the 2013/14 season.

Liverpool's last league title came in 1990, back before the Premier League even existed.

That championship-winning squad included John Barnes, Peter Beardsley, Alan Hansen and Ian Rush. They looked on for the double at one point, only to lose to Crystal Palace in a thrilling FA Cup semi-final.

They have come close to being crowned champions since then, most recently in the 2013/14 season under Brendan Rodgers.

Thanks to the goals of Luis Suarez and Daniel Sturridge, the Reds looked on course to end the title drought. However, a late blip allowed Manchester City to nip in down the stretch and take the crown.

Still, it was hoped to be the start of a new era of challenging for trophies. Instead, it proved to be the high point before a painful fall back into the chasing pack.

This season, however, there is that feeling of hope developing again on Merseyside. Could this finally be the year the Reds are crowned champions of England's top tier for a 19th time?

Chelsea's astonishing run of form at the end of 2016—the Blues won 13 games on the spin—has left Liverpool with work to do, but the race is a marathon, not a sprint.

Jurgen Klopp's squad shares some similarities with Rodgers' class of 13/14. Both have shown the capability to score plenty of goals—and both concede a few, too.

So, who from three years ago would break into the current XI? Bleacher Report attempted to come up with a superteam that combines the best of both squads.

Note: Players who appeared in both seasons are only considered for one or the other. For example, Lucas Leiva of 2013/14 would be ahead of the 2016/17 version. Spoiler alert: Lucas didn't make the cut.