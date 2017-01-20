Real Madrid vs. Malaga: Team News, Preview, Live Stream and TV Info

Real Madrid will have redemption in sight when they play host to Malaga on Saturday, having surrendered a 2-1 defeat in their trip to Sevilla on Sunday followed by Wednesday's 2-1 Copa del Rey loss at home to Celta Vigo.

Los Merengues remain one point clear at La Liga's summit with a game in hand heading into Week 19 of the 2016-17 campaign, and Malaga could just be the perfect opposition against whom they can regain their confidence.

Manager Marcelo Romero's side are without a win in five and have lost their last three league games in succession, entering a glum patch of form just as it looked as though they were making strides up the standings.

We provide a match preview ahead of Saturday's top-flight fixture, complete with all the latest team news and a look at the essential viewing information you'll need to catch the Madrid clash.

Date: Saturday, January 21

Time: 3:15 p.m. GMT/10:15 a.m. ET

Venue: Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid

Live Stream: beIN Sports Connect (U.S.), fuboTV (U.S.)

TV Info: beIN Sports 3 (U.S.) Sky Sports 3 (UK delay, 5:30 p.m. GMT)

Real Madrid vs. Malaga Form Guide Real Madrid Malaga Real Madrid 1-2 Celta Vigo Malaga 0-2 Real Sociedad Sevilla 2-1 Real Madrid Celta Vigo 3-1 Malaga Sevilla 3-3 Real Madrid Malaga 3-4 Cordoba Real Madrid 5-0 Granada Sevilla 4-1 Malaga Real Madrid 3-0 Sevilla Malaga 1-1 Granada Soccerway

Team News

Real manager Zinedine Zidane has absences to consider in both attack and defence preparing for the visit of Malaga, with Gareth Bale, James Rodriguez and Isco likely to be missing at the Bernabeu on Saturday.

Kieran Canning of Agence France-Presse commented on that trio missing from Wednesday's defeat at the hands of Celta Vigo, while Pepe and Dani Carvajal were the notable omissions in defence:

Ronaldo does make Cup squad for first time this season. Only injured James, Pepe & Bale & Carvajal not included https://t.co/NI30CX9U4M — Kieran Canning (@KieranCanning) January 17, 2017

Of that bunch, only Carvajal featured in Sunday's 2-1 league defeat at Sevilla, meaning his injury is the only new discovery. That being said, Yahoo's Andrew Gaffney isn't convinced by likely replacement Danilo:

The bad news for Real Madrid fans: Carvajal is out for a month.



The even worse news: Danilo will replace him in the starting XI. #LaLiga https://t.co/RjF2JBdV8Z — Andrew Gaffney (@GaffneyVLC) January 18, 2017

Elsewhere, Malaga chief Romero has a list of long-term absentees from earlier in the campaign, although Miguel Torres was the newest addition in that regard when he came off in the recent 3-1 loss at Celta.

Attacker Charles Dias and midfielder Zdravko Kuzmanovic both haven't featured since October, while 37-year-old Weligton has been on the treatment table since September.

Left-back Federico Ricca is a fresher absence after he came off at half-time in the 4-1 December defeat to Sevilla, meaning Juan Carlos stands to continue serving as his replacement for the trip to Madrid.

Predicted Real Madrid XI (4-3-3): Keylor Navas; Danilo, Marcelo, Sergio Ramos, Raphael Varane; Luka Modric, Toni Kroos, Casemiro; Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema, Marco Asensio

Predicted Malaga XI (4-2-3-1): Carlos Kameni; Roberto Rosales, Juan Carlos, Mikel Villanueva, Diego Llorente; Pablo Fornals, Ignacio Camacho; Duda, Gonzalo Castro, Michael Santos; Sandro Ramirez

Preview

Aitor Alcalde/Getty Images Zidane will hope to bounce back after Real's 40-match unbeaten streak ended at Sevilla.

In some ways, Malaga are unfortunate to be facing Los Merengues just as they come off a damaging 2-1 defeat at Sevilla, where Stevan Jovetic's late winner edged past Real stopper Keylor Navas to seal three points.

That being said, there is a glimmer of hope for the Anchovies after Spanish Football Pod pointed out Real's unenviable home record in defence, relying largely on their attacking might to see them through this season:

Interesting stat, Real Madrid are La Liga leaders but have conceded 9 home goals. SEVEN teams have conceded fewer... — Spanish Football Pod (@tsf_podcast) January 18, 2017

On the other hand, Gaffney provided evidence to suggest Romero's men could be in trouble unless they take the initiative and find the back of the net first in their trip to the nation's capital:

Malaga have now conceded the opening goal in 13 of their 18 #LaLiga matches this season. Slow starters. — Andrew Gaffney (@GaffneyVLC) January 16, 2017

Malaga have never beaten Real at the Bernabeu in La Liga, and their most recent victory over Los Blancos was a 3-2 home victory in 2012 that now feels so long ago as the Andalusians dwindle in 14th.

A loss in Madrid would mark a fourth consecutive defeat for Malaga, and while Real have their share of injury woes, it's difficult to see a stunted Zidane team do anything other than make a statement against vulnerable opposition.