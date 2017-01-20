Stoke City vs. Manchester United: Team News, Preview, Live Stream and TV Info

Manchester United are chasing a 17th successive game without defeat when they travel to Stoke City on Saturday, an opponent they've failed to beat in their last three Premier League trips.

Former Red Devil and current Potters manager Mark Hughes has had success against his old club in recent meetings, but United make their way to the Bet365 Stadium hopeful of establishing a new equilibrium in Week 22.

The English giants are making noticeable strides under manager Jose Mourinho, and while United may still sit sixth in the table, Sunday's 1-1 draw against Liverpool was another sign of their ability to contend against the elite.

Stoke are also enjoying a good season, however, and can move up to eighth with a win over their guests this Saturday, having recently secured back-to-back Premier League wins for the third time this season.

Read on for a match preview of Saturday's meeting at the Bet365 Stadium, complete with all the latest team news and viewing information to ensure you don't miss out on the action.

Date: Saturday, January 21

Time: 3 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET

Venue: Bet365 Stadium, Stoke-on-Trent

Live Stream: NBC Sports Live Extra (U.S.)

TV Info: NBCSN (U.S.)

Stoke City vs. Manchester United Form Guide Stoke City Manchester United Sunderland 1-3 Stoke City Manchester United 1-1 Liverpool Stoke City 0-2 Wolverhampton Wanderers Manchester United 2-0 Hull City Stoke City 2-0 Watford Manchester United 4-0 Reading Chelsea 4-2 Stoke City West Ham United 0-2 Manchester United Liverpool 4-1 Stoke City Manchester United 2-1 Middlesbrough Soccerway

Team News

Manchester United's squad is just about the healthiest it's looked all season coming into the clash at Stoke, with Eric Bailly—away with the Ivory Coast at the Africa Cup of Nations—the only notable first-team absence.

One prominent piece of team news heading into the clash, however, comes in the shape of Luke Shaw, who hasn't played a Premier League game since October but could be set for a start on Saturday, per the Press Association:

Luke Shaw set for more game time with #MUFC as he tries to force his way into Jose Mourinho's planshttps://t.co/MgjBIWuhtu pic.twitter.com/YjfP1heF4c — PA Dugout (@PAdugout) January 18, 2017

Matteo Darmian and Daley Blind have both been gifted time in the left-back slot during Shaw's injury absence in recent months, although Mourinho could be ready to grant his defender another chance in the starting XI.

Stoke's biggest injury issue is that of goalkeeper Jack Butland, whom ESPN FC's Ben Dinnery stated would be missing for some months:

Butland season hangs in the balance: "... with Jack being unavailable for a no. of months. He may get back April/May, we’re not sure." #SCFC — Ben Dinnery (@BenDinnery) January 3, 2017

The Potters announced via their official website that the England stopper had suffered a setback in his plans to come back from a long-term ankle injury in December, having not featured for his club since March 2016.

Jonathan Walters is a concern for Hughes after suffering inflammation in his knee following December's 4-1 defeat at Liverpool. Speaking to the Stoke Sentinel (h/t Irish Independent), the Potters chief noted the attacker will undergo minor surgery.

"We are missing Jonny Walters unfortunately, who is suffering a problem with his knee," Hughes said. "As a consequence of that he is going to be missing for a little bit, so that leaves us short up front to be perfectly honest."

While United have one player away at the Africa Cup of Nations, Stoke are unfortunate to have three in attacking trio Wilfried Bony (Ivory Coast), Ramadan Sobhi (Egypt) and Mame Biram Diouf (Senegal).

Predicted Stoke City XI (4-2-3-1): Lee Grant; Glen Johnson, Erik Pieters, Ryan Shawcross, Bruno Martins Indi; Charlie Adam, Glenn Whelan; Joe Allen, Marko Arnautovic, Xherdan Shaqiri; Peter Crouch

Predicted Manchester United XI (4-3-3): David De Gea; Antonio Valencia, Luke Shaw, Phil Jones, Marcos Rojo; Michael Carrick, Ander Herrera, Paul Pogba; Anthony Martial, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Preview

Matthew Lewis/Getty Images Crouch scored his 97th Premier League goals against Sunderland on Saturday.

Saturday's head-to-head at the Bet365 Stadium could see two giants of quite different stature duel for goal honours, with Zlatan Ibrahimovic leading United's line and Peter Crouch likely doing the same for Stoke City.

Of the two, Ibrahimovic is without doubt the man in form, having scored 13 goals in his last 13 games and recording four assists in that same space of time. Statman Dave heralded the United frontman's English tally:

Ibrahimovic has been directly involved in 53% of Manchester United's goals in the Premier League this season (14 goals & 3 assists). #MUFC pic.twitter.com/4ULIRnXsEy — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) January 18, 2017

Crouch has enjoyed a resurgence of late and has three goals to his name in his last three outings and assisting another two goals in the starts he's had while Walters has been in and out of the team.

The former England striker netted his 50th goal for Stoke in last Saturday's 3-1 win over Sunderland, but he told the club's official website he may revive his robot celebration if he bags his 100th career Premier League goal against United:

I have had so many people asking me whether it will come back out when I get my 100th goal. They are telling me that I have to do it and to be fair, the pressure is taking its toll - maybe it will come out, we will see.



People still talk about it now but at the time it was just a bit of fun, and all of a sudden 10 years on, people are still talking about it.



I only actually ever did it twice for England and people seemed to enjoy it so I’m sure I’ll dust it off at some stage.



The chances of that happening appear slim when one considers Crouch sits on 97 Premier League goals as things stand, per Transfermarkt, meaning a hat-trick would be required to reach 100 this Saturday.

Ibrahimovic might be the more likely of the two to make a significant dent, but taking into account United's recent record of three trips to Stoke without a win, there may yet be a surprise turn of events in sight.