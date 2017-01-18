FIFA 17 Ultimate Team: FUT Team of the Week 18, In-Form Player Cards Announced

Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane has received his second in-form boost of the year and headlines FIFA 17 Ultimate Team's latest Team of the Week alongside fellow Premier League stars Marcos Alonso, Michail Antonio and Marko Arnautovic.

The Spurs frontman is the highest-rated addition to the squad with an 88 card after scoring his first hat-trick of the season against West Bromwich Albion. Paris Saint-Germain ace Marco Verratti and AS Roma general Radja Nainggolan also made EA Sports' latest lineup:

Kane's recent run was rewarded with a third in-form nomination for FUT 17. He headlines the attack alongside Lyon hitman Alexandre Lacazette, whose push to an 87 rating equipped with 89 shooting and 88 pace should make him a very enticing option for players.

Tottenham's official Twitter account provided a look at the hat-trick in question for Kane, which made him hard to ignore in earning a third in-form despite receiving his last push in Week 16 at the beginning of the year:

Central midfielders Nainggolan and Hakim Ziyech—of AS Roma and Ajax, respectively—have also been pushed alongside Kane and Lacazette to complete a four-man attack, although they keep their natural positions.

PSG ace Verratti is a dribbling menace with 92 in that category, while AS Monaco marvel Bernardo Silva has also been boosted by his third in-form of the campaign, with 90 dribbling and an impressive 88 passing stat.

Arnautovic could be a particularly valuable purchase for those with Premier League influence in their sides considering he now boasts five base stats out of six verging over the 80-point mark. The Austrian's new 86 card has 86 dribbling and 86 physical, complemented by ratings of 85 in both shooting and passing.

That being said, FIFA YouTuber Bateson87 complained of Arnautovic's positioning being an issue in his effort to slot him in, with his strong dribbling, passing and physical figures making him a potential force in the middle:

I wish Arnautovic would be a central card :( — Bateson87 (@bateson87) January 18, 2017

West Ham United talisman Antonio has transformed from a right midfielder into a wing-back and has also been improved by six points to 82, complete with an 11-point passing increase to a more respectable 78.

FIFA Twitch streamer ChuBoi paid more attention to the new-and-improved Nainggolan, whom he pointed out now has a more impressive array of stats than legend Ruud Gullit:

In defence, Chelsea utility-man Alonso has been rebranded as a left wing-back and jumps six points from 77 to a much-improved 83, where his 76 shooting is the lowest figure in his arsenal and points to a very well-rounded asset.

Villarreal goalkeeper Sergio Asenjo has a new 84 rating after leaking just two goals in his last five league games and comes into the Week 18 lineup with fellow La Liga stars Steven N'Zonzi and Valencia right-back Martin Montoya.

There's also a special mention needed for Everton starlet Tom Davies, who despite still being a bronze card moves from 58 to 64 after enjoying a hero's display in the Toffees' 4-0 hammering of Manchester City on Sunday.