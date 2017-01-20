Australian Open 2017: The Best and Worst Dressed in Melbourne

1 of 11

Serena Williams prepares to serve during a match at the 2017 Australian Open. PAUL CROCK/Getty Images

The 2017 Australian Open is the first major tournament in the tennis season and players aren't the only ones competing to finish on top. A fierce battle is taking place among the companies that make tennis apparel.

Like with the players, there are perennial powerhouses Nike and Adidas, as well as stalwart veterans Lacoste and Ellesse. Lotto, New Balance, Fila, Yonex, Asics, Under Armour and Uniqlo are among the other competitors hoping to make a splash at the first Grand Slam.

The players represent these brands by modeling fashion, form and functionality in real time.

So which players came out on top? And what about those who flopped?

Serena Williams and Roger Federer always lead the way for the Nike Court collection. This year, Nike went with bold geometric patterns inspired by the shadows created on tennis courts.

Williams, Eugenie Bouchard, Nick Kyrgios and Federer wore the look. Advantage goes to the Nike women who get more options in terms of ensemble pieces. Unfortunately, the pattern lost something in the designs for the men. The usually well-put-together Federer looked less polished in these frocks.

Meanwhile, Adidas offered a mix of neon bright colors but none of its kits stood out as in year's past. Even Carolina Wozniacki's Stella McCartney dress was underwhelming compared to the bold collection from Nike or the classic elegance from Lacoste and Ellesse.

The following are the best and worst dressed at the Australian Open.