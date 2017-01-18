Boston Bruins vs. Detroit Red Wings Betting Odds, Analysis, NHL Preview

The Boston Bruins (23-19-5) will be going for their ninth win in 10 meetings against the Detroit Red Wings (19-19-6) on Wednesday as -136 road betting favorites at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.

The Bruins begin a difficult seven-game stretch in Detroit that leads into February and includes two matchups with the Red Wings, two against the Pittsburgh Penguins and four road games overall over a 15-day stretch.

Boston is coming off a surprising 4-0 home loss to the New York Islanders on Monday as a -225 favorite. The Islanders fired head coach Jack Capuano despite the shutout victory, and the Bruins move on to the Motor City where they have won in four of their previous five visits, according to the OddsShark NHL Database.

In fact, each of the past seven meetings at Joe Louis Arena has been decided by one goal, with Detroit ending up on the winning end just once in the last nine matchups overall dating back to Oct. 15, 2014.

The Red Wings have won two in a row to make it back to the .500 mark following a 1-0 win over the Montreal Canadiens on Monday. Detroit reserve goaltender Jared Coreau posted his second career shutout by making 18 saves, improving to 5-1-1 with a 2.70 GAA after getting recalled with Jimmy Howard on injured reserve.

Offensively, winger Thomas Vanek scored his team-leading 12th goal for the Red Wings, who are in danger of missing the playoffs for the first time since the 1989-90 season. They sit in seventh place in the Atlantic Division with 44 points while Boston (51) is in second behind Montreal.

The Bruins have actually been a better road team this season with a 13-8-5 record compared to a 10-11-0 mark at home. After the trip to Detroit, they head back to TD Garden to host the Chicago Blackhawks before visiting Pittsburgh and then playing the Red Wings and Penguins in consecutive games at home.

Boston then visits the Tampa Bay Lightning and Washington Capitals to end January and begin February.