WWE SmackDown: Burning Questions to Address After Jan. 17 Show

Cliffhangers comprised much of Tuesday's WWE SmackDown.

A yank of a mask revealed a returning Mickie James to be La Luchadora. The fuse on the Nikki Bella vs. Natalya feud almost burned completely down. Randy Orton and Luke Harper looked ready to tear each other apart.

Throw in an announcement for the upcoming Elimination Chamber pay-per-view, and Tuesday's show left the audience hungry to see what's ahead.

What's James' motivation for pairing with Bliss? What will the apex of Bella vs. Natalya be? And will it befit their surging animosity? Will Orton and Harper shred The Wyatt Family to bits when they clash next week?

These are the biggest questions to emerge from the blue brand's latest effort. Let's dive into each of them, projecting what's to come for James, Orton and the rest of the SmackDown crew.

Why Is James Helping Bliss?

Alexa Bliss survived her latest title defense against Becky Lynch with more help from the mysterious La Luchadora.

Lynch looked moments away from winning the SmackDown Women's Championship in a Steel Cage match when the masked woman prevented her escape. That cleared the way for Bliss to pounce, pinning the surprised challenger.

The Lass Kicker unmasked Bliss' ally, and James grinned at her once the secret was out.

What now? WWE has to dig into James' reasoning here. Is she a hired gun for Bliss? Does she have a vendetta against Lynch for some reason?

WWE showed us the who in the whodunit. Now it's time to explore the why.

The company hasn't excelled at this part of the storytelling process in the past, though, so fans should keep their expectations low.

Who Will Enter the Elimination Chamber?

SmackDown is already gearing up for its first pay-per-view after the Royal Rumble. The brand's commissioner, Shane McMahon, kicked off Tuesday's show by announcing the main event for the Feb. 12 Elimination Chamber pay-per-view.

The WWE champion will have to defend the title against five other men in the structure that gives the PPV its name.

Regardless of who wins between AJ Styles and John Cena at the Rumble, one can assume the loser will be booked to join the field at Elimination Chamber. But who will join them? Is this a spot where Undertaker makes an appearance?

The Miz was involved in the opening segment with Shane-O-Mac, so that may be a hint that he will be involved. He has earned a place in the WWE Championship picture as one of SmackDown's most compelling figures for the past year.

Dean Ambrose makes sense, even though he is already intercontinental champion. WWE should include Baron Corbin to further his rise.

The biggest wild card is Undertaker, who said in November that he's back, but he has only signed up for the Rumble match. His presence would make the Elimination Chamber match bigger, and WWE would have more options to play with to help set up the WrestleMania card.

How Will WWE Settle Bella vs. Natalya?

There is too much bad blood between Bella and Natalya for a wrestling ring to contain.

In the latest stage of an increasingly personal rivalry, Natalya poured more gasoline on the proverbial fire on Tuesday's SmackDown. She told The Fearless One she would die alone before the two brawled in a merchandise stand.

That makes two straight weeks that the women have hammered each other with fists on the floor.

A standard match won't do here. WWE has to provide a fitting stage for this story to end on. Does that mean we're getting a Falls Count Anywhere match? Is a Last Man Standing bout on the way?

Since Lynch and Bliss just clashed in a steel cage, WWE has to head in a different direction for Natalya and Bella.

Can The Wyatt Family Survive Orton vs. Harper?

More infighting from Orton and Harper is set to lead to actual fighting.

Orton took on Ambrose on Tuesday night with Harper and Bray Wyatt lurking nearby. Harper once again derailed The Viper in the ring, though. The big man wandered into the bout with payback on his mind, distracting Orton en route to defeat.

To settle things between The Wyatt Family followers, The Eater of Worlds has arranged for them to battle next Tuesday.

Will that spell the end of the clan? Will violence bring them closer together?

It seems too obvious to do the breakup like this. A curveball where Orton and Harper grow to respect each other would be more entertaining.

The Wyatt Family has been close to implosion before, but WWE has managed to stretch out this narrative, letting anticipation build as a result.