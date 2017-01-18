NFL Draft 2017: Updated Mock Draft for Nation's Top Prospects

The top players in the 2017 NFL draft continue to take shape.

Time flies once the NFL draft season begins.

This time last year, the mock-draft world still seemed iffy on Carson Wentz. It couldn't decide if guys like Noah Spence and Reggie Ragland were worth first-round picks. They ended up going 39th and 41st, respectively.

It's a good example of how much the market can change in a matter of weeks as players work through interviews and workouts, not to mention anything else that happens to pop up.

Mock drafts serve as the equalizer for fans. A combination of team needs and stock-market insights, mocks have changed over time from a fun way to anticipate the draft to a strong resource. Here's the latest.

2017 NFL Mock Draft

Pick Team Selection 1 Cleveland Browns Myles Garrett, DE, Texas A&M 2 San Francisco 49ers Mitch Trubisky, QB, North Carolina 3 Chicago Bears Deshaun Watson, QB, Clemson 4 Jacksonville Jaguars Malik McDowell, DL, Michigan State 5 Tennessee Titans (from LA) Mike Williams, WR, Clemson 6 New York Jets Malik Hooker, S, Ohio State 7 San Diego Chargers Ryan Ramczyk, OT, Wisconsin 8 Carolina Panthers Leonard Fournette, RB, LSU 9 Cincinnati Bengals Jonathan Allen, DL, Alabama 10 Buffalo Bills Jamal Adams, S, LSU 11 New Orleans Saints Reuben Foster, LB, Alabama 12 Cleveland Browns (from PHI) Brad Kaaya, QB, Miami 13 Arizona Cardinals Jabrill Peppers, LB/S, Michigan 14 Indianapolis Colts Dalvin Cook, RB, Florida State 15 Philadelphia Eagles (from MIN) John Ross, WR, Washington 16 Baltimore Ravens Corey Davis, WR, Western Michigan 17 Washington Redskins Tim Williams, LB/DE, Alabama 18 Tennessee Titans Marshon Lattimore, CB, Ohio State 19 Tampa Bay Buccaneers Marlon Humphrey, CB , Alabama 20 Denver Broncos Teez Tabor, CB, Florida 21 Detroit Lions Taco Charlton, DE, Michigan 22 Miami Dolphins Derek Barnett, DE, Tennessee 23 New York Giants Solomon Thomas, DL, Stanford 24 Oakland Raiders Quincy Wilson, CB, Florida 25 Houston Texans Raekwon McMillan, LB, Ohio State 26 Seattle Seahawks Cam Robinson, OT, Alabama 27 Kansas City Chiefs Dan Feeney, OG, Indiana 28 Dallas Cowboys Adoree' Jackson, CB, USC 29 Pittsburgh Steelers O.J. Howard, TE, Alabama 30 Atlanta Falcons Caleb Brantley, DT, Florida 31 Green Bay Packers Gareon Conley, CB, Ohio State 32 New England Patriots Christian McCaffrey, RB, Stanford Author's projections

Philadelphia and Indianapolis will flip a coin for No. 14 and No. 15 at the NFL combine.

6. New York Jets: Malik Hooker, S, Ohio State

The borderline unexpected downfall of the New York Jets happened for various reasons, though the disappearance of a quality secondary certainly sits high on the list.

Darrelle Revis gets most of the blame, though problems persisted throughout the unit. In this scenario, the Jets can safely ignore quarterback and start gobbling up talent in one of the most important areas of all.

Malik Hooker not only hits this need on the head, but he's also arguably the best player on the board. Defensive backs at 6'2" and 205 pounds with ball skills, and anticipation that coaches can't teach, don't come around often.

Hooker is one such player, as NFL.com's Daniel Jeremiah pointed out while ranking him his No. 2 player in the draft:

Hooker is a tall, rangy safety prospect with incredible instincts. He usually lines up as the high safety and he has an uncanny ability to anticipate throws, drive on the ball, and finish. He is ultra-fluid in his change of direction and has the ability to match up with tight ends in man coverage. He has the best ball skills of any safety I've ever evaluated in college.

Taking Hooker might frustrate fans. The Jets have selected a defender with their last eight first-round picks. The last offensive pick? Mark Sanchez.

Alas, Hooker is one of those can't-miss prospects. He won't help a struggling offense by any means, but a team attempting a soft rebuild needs to find a value-need balance. Hooker is easily the best of both worlds at this slot.

14. Indianapolis Colts: Dalvin Cook, RB, Florida State

The opinion war when it comes to Leonard Fournette and Dalvin Cook isn't going away until one of them walks to the podium.

Come to think of it, it likely won't end there, either.

The good news is teams in need can't go wrong with either running back, especially because they have different styles. Whereas Fournette is a bit more smashmouth, Cook is akin to a Chris Johnson or LeSean McCoy.

Cook's shiftiness is on display every time he touches the football, as a note by Pro Football Focus helped to point out:

Against Power-5 foes, Dalvin Cook created 79 missed tackles on rushing attempts this year. No other college back forced more than 60 missed. pic.twitter.com/5jeLX7dJ5T — PFF College Football (@PFF_College) January 18, 2017

Cook ran for 1,765 yards and 19 touchdowns as a junior, upping his yardage total from 2015, when he ran for 1,691 and 19 scores.

His college production has been great, but fans should know Cook won't have much of a problem transitioning to the pros. He's 5'11" and 213 pounds, and the ability to make guys miss consistently only increases his shelf life.

Needs abound for the Indianapolis Colts, but passing on a back like Cook doesn't make a ton of sense. Frank Gore won't clutch the fountain of youth much longer, and it is time the front office got serious about surrounding Andrew Luck with talent.

Cook doesn't line up along the offensive line, but his big-play ability does shift the dynamic of the offense and can potentially help Luck take fewer hits.

16. Baltimore Ravens: Corey Davis, WR, Western Michigan

For now, Corey Davis is one of the best-kept secrets in this class.

The Western Michigan product stands at 6'3" and 213 pounds, and he's coming off a senior year in which he caught 97 passes for 1,500 yards and 19 touchdowns.

It's easy to scoff at the level of competition Davis encountered, but three consecutive 1,400-yard seasons with a minimum of 12 touchdowns should turn some heads. So should the fact he can line up anywhere on the field, run crisp routes and attack the ball in the air at its highest point.

Davis won't fall much farther than No. 16, where the Baltimore Ravens need to start taking life without Steve Smith Sr. seriously. The Ravens might add a veteran in free agency, but that shouldn't stop the team from grabbing one of the best offensive weapons in the class.

Joe Flacco needs help. Smith is gone and Mike Wallace was the only player with more than 1,000 yards receiving last year. Tight end Dennis Pitta has a checkered injury history, and Breshad Perriman was ho-hum at best in his first year of on-field action.

Davis gives the Ravens diversity through the air. The roster has too many vertical threats and not enough guys with polished routes who can be where Flacco expects and make contested catches.

Barring an unexpectedly poor path to the draft, Davis is the remedy. If used well, he easily has the upside to become the best wideout in this class when viewed through a hindsight lens.

