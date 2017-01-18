Manchester City Transfer News: Danny Rose, Ivan Rakitic Targeted, Latest Rumours

Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse more stories

Manchester City are reportedly hoping to sign Danny Rose and Ivan Rakitic in a significant overhaul of their squad in the summer.

According to ESPN FC's Jonathan Smith, a source said two full-backs and a midfielder are set to be part of the rebuild, which will be overseen by manager Pep Guardiola.

Tottenham Hotspur are determined to keep Rose, but Rakitic has been left out of Barcelona's starting lineup in six of their last eight games and has expressed an interest in working with the City boss, per the ESPN FC report.

The Times' Henry Winter is an admirer of Rose and believes City are correct to address those particular areas of their squad:

What a formidable player Danny Rose is maturing into, attacking and defending. #thfc — Henry Winter (@henrywinter) January 14, 2017

#mcfc don't need a new coach. They need properly-targeted recruitment plan, focusing 1st on fullbacks, c-mid & youth (+ Academy, Maffeo etc) — Henry Winter (@henrywinter) January 16, 2017

Indeed, it's staggering to think the Citizens had not recruited new full-backs earlier—in their 4-0 defeat to Everton on Sunday, they fielded 33-year-old Bacary Sagna and 31-year-old Gael Clichy, as well as 32-year-old Pablo Zabaleta in midfield.

At left-back, there are few better than Rose that City could hope to recruit.

The 26-year-old is exemplary in his position, effective going forward and robust at the back. Here's a look at his numbers for the season, courtesy of Squawka:

Danny Rose 2016-17 Premier League Stats Appearances 16 Goals 2 Assists 2 Chances Created 25 Take-Ons 22 Tackles 34 Headed Duels 23 Interceptions 24 Clearances 58 Squawka

As excellent as he is in attacking situations, it is perhaps his defending that will be of most interest to Guardiola. He's been a vital part of a defence that has shipped just 14 goals in the Premier League this season—fewer than any other side—whereas City remain vulnerable and unconvincing.

The Telegraph's Jonathan Liew believes Rose is reminiscent of another left-back the Spaniard has had success coaching in the past:

I mean, look where he's popping up. Left wing, centre mid, edge of the D, right channel. I swear I just saw him walking past my window. — Jonathan Liew (@jonathanliew) January 14, 2017

Prising him away from White Hart Lane will be difficult, though, as Spurs recognise his importance to the side and rewarded him with a five-year deal in September.

Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy is known for driving a hard bargain—if City are hoping to buy one of their Premier League rival's key players, they'll need to part with a significant sum to do so.

Rakitic's situation could make him somewhat easier to recruit, though, and he'd be a top signing for any Premier League side.

Football journalist Rafael Hernandez believes he could help City:

Rakitic would do a great job for Pep or Mou. His issue at Barça is that Lucho can’t find him a new position now that Alves left. — Rafael Hernández (@RafaelH117) January 8, 2017

Indeed, the Croatian is an exceptional player who offers a potent blend of metronomic distribution, work rate and steel in the middle of the park.

Central midfield is another problem area for the Sky Blues, as beyond long-term absentee Ilkay Gundogan and to a lesser extent Fernandinho, there's not a great deal of quality there in the squad.

The 28-year-old appears to be a fairly realistic target and would be a substantial upgrade on the majority of City's midfield options—they should make him a priority this summer alongside their full-back recruitment.